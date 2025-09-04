Denise Lewis hails ‘trailblazer’ Lottie Woad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lottie Woad has been described by Dame Denise Lewis as an “absolute trailblazer” who could help to usher in a new wave of women and girls to golf.

The 2000 Olympic heptathlon gold medallist was on Thursday announced as an England Golf ambassador and is championing participation and inclusivity in a sport that has traditionally been male-dominated.

Woad has generated a lot of buzz recently after top-10 finishes in the last two majors while still an amateur before the 21-year-old marked her professional debut by winning the Scottish Open in July.

“Lottie Woad has been an absolute trailblazer who has come through the England Golf system and is now winning big tournaments, it inspires women and young girls,” Lewis told the PA news agency.

“You only have to have a handful of people that are prominent and doing well, it’s almost like a litmus paper test and people will just want to get involved because they can see it’s achievable if you want to take it to that level.

“We just have to try to minimise that whole narrative that this is a white male space. It’s a little bit archaic – there’s room for everyone to enjoy their game on their terms and at their level.”

Lewis revealed her handicap is 24 but she has aspirations to improve, describing herself as a relative latecomer to golf – taking it up once she finished an outstanding athletics career 20 years ago.

The 53-year-old acutely understands the pressures Woad may face during her professional career but she has backed the youngster to thrive amid the increasing scrutiny her early success has brought.

“She’s so young, I can only see positive things from her turning pro,” Lewis said. “I just think she’s got to be patient, it’s a patience game.

“You see it a lot with young athletes, in all sports, the moment something magical happens where it’s almost game-changing (and there is) expectation, people knowing your name, and you just have to catch your breath.

“She seems like a pretty level-headed individual, I think she’ll be fine. It’s not easy, it’s an individual sport which I know all too well can be very lonely, but she’s on the cusp of this new wave of young women coming into the sport where she’ll just get a sense of belonging.”