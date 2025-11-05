Bryson DeChambeau reacts to LIV Golf’s major format change for 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

LIV Golf has announced a major change to its format for 2026.

The breakaway league announced on Tuesday that it would move from 54-hole competitions as standard - as has been the case since its inception in 2022 - to 72-hole events, and therefore expand from taking place over three days to four.

Events will now generally start on the Thursday of the event week, rather than the Friday, as has been the case up until now.

The unusual 54-hole format was a factor in the Official World Golf Ranking denying the league’s events ranking points.

The move to 72 holes, and starting events mainly on Thursdays, brings LIV Golf more in line with the PGA Tour and will likely make the circuit more attractive to players concerned about ranking points, as they play a significant part in establishing entry to the four majors.

open image in gallery Spaniard Rahm topped the LIV Golf standings this year ( PA Archive )

A statement said the move marked “the next chapter of LIV Golf’s mission to grow and celebrate the sport for a new era of players and fans around the world”.

The statement added that the individual competition over each regular event would take place over 72 holes, with the team competition running concurrently and all players’ scores contributing to the team total each day. The format for the end-of-season Team Championship to be announced later down the line.

Two-time major champion and the circuit’s reigning champion Jon Rahm, who also captains its Legion XIII, said: “This is a win for the League, and the players.

“LIV Golf is a player’s league. We are competitors to the core and we want every opportunity to compete at the highest level and to perfect our craft.

open image in gallery Bryson DeChambeau has emerged as LIV Golf’s biggest star ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“Moving to 72 holes is the logical next step that strengthens the competition, tests us more fully, and if the growing galleries from last season are any indication, delivers more of what the fans want.”

Fellow two-time major champion Bryson DeChambeau said: “Everyone wants to see the best players in the world competing against each other, especially in the majors, and for the good of the game, we need a path forward.

“By moving to 72 holes, LIV Golf is taking a proactive step to align with the historic format recognized globally.