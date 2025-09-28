Keegan Bradley still believing despite Europe’s ‘incredible’ Ryder Cup display

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

United States captain Keegan Bradley has described Europe’s Ryder Cup display as one of the greatest away performances in any sport as they moved to the verge of glory.

Luke Donald’s men have put in a record-breaking display over the first two days at Bethpage Black to lead 11.5-4.5, which leaves them needing just two and a half points to retain the title they won in Rome two years ago.

But Bradley still believes the United States can still produce the greatest comeback in Ryder Cup history even though they need to win 10 out of 12 singles matches on Sunday.

Bradley said: “Of course I want to go out there and make history. They all do.

“But I think you’ve got to relish in the opportunity to get out on the course and play for your country at a course like this, at a venue like this.

“I think it’s something that you’ve got to look forward to. We feel good.

“The Europeans have played incredible. It’s been really impressive to see. This is, you know, for me, being up close, I think it’s one of the best performances of a road team in any sport.

“They have played incredible. They have played great.”

He continued: “Sometimes as a competitor, as an athlete, you have to take a step back and again sort of tip your cap to something like that.

“They have been a tough team. They have partnered great. And Luke is an incredible captain. He’s done a great job this week.

“The Europeans have just played like way better.

Sometimes that happens, but we’ve still got another day.

“Who knows? You never know. We can go out there and win. What do we got to win, 10? Wild stuff happens in sports all the time.”