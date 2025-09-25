US team whip up Ryder Cup crowd as atmosphere builds on eve of competition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

United States captain Keegan Bradley and team member Bryson DeChambeau whipped up the crowd as the atmosphere intensified ahead of the Ryder Cup on Thursday.

Much has been made of the boisterous, partisan reception the European team are likely to be given by the American fans during this week’s match at Bethpage Black near New York.

They were given plenty of encouragement to turn up the volume as Bradley ran down the 18th fairway with a large stars and stripes flag after his team’s final practice session.

DeChambeau, expected to be one of the hosts’ key players in the coming days, then stood in front of the grandstand and led loud chants of ‘USA, USA’.

It was a small taste of what the players could expect on the first tee when play gets under way with the opening foursomes session on Friday.

It came at the end of a practice session in which players from both teams had needed to battle heavy rain.

A downpour early in the day had briefly left some parts of the course waterlogged.

The weather had, however, been anticipated earlier in the week, with the opening ceremony, originally scheduled for Thursday, having taken place on Wednesday.

The forecast for Friday, when United States President Donald Trump is due to visit, is dry, with temperatures up to 25C.