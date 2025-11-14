Kai Trump last on her professional golf debut after battling with nerves
Donald Trump’s granddaughter had a difficult start to life as a professional golfer
Kai Trump, the eldest granddaughter of US President Donald Trump, endured a challenging LPGA Tour debut, recording the highest score of the opening round at The Annika tournament.
The 18-year-old amateur, granted a sponsor's exemption, finished her first professional event in last place after carding a 13-over-par 83 at the Pelican Golf Club in Florida.
Despite the difficult start, Trump reflected on the experience, stating: "I was definitely more nervous than I expected, but I thought I hit a lot of great shots out there. I hit a lot of good shots just to the wrong spots."
She added, "And obviously being my first LPGA event, now I kind of know how it goes. I felt like a little out of order in the beginning but I kind of got it going afterwards."
Starting on the back nine alongside Japan's Hinako Shibuno and Germany's Olivia Cowan, Trump received applause upon her introduction at the par-four 10th and again after her opening tee shot found the fairway.
However, the golfer, ranked 461st in the American Junior Golf Association, bogeyed her first four holes before securing a par at the par-five 14th. She then mixed two bogeys with a pair of pars, including an impressive up-and-down save at the 16th, to reach the turn at six-over 41.
The back nine proved even tougher, with a dropped shot immediately after the turn, followed by two double-bogeys and two further bogeys over her final three holes.
Reflecting on the pressure, Trump commented: "The whole time I was nervous without a doubt. I thought I did pretty good for just first time, being the youngest player in the field. I had a great time out there."
Her appearance came a day after the University of Miami announced her commitment to play golf for the Hurricanes in the 2026-27 season, highlighting her burgeoning junior career in Florida.
Meanwhile, South Korea's Hae Ran Ryu took the lead at The Annika, hosted by LPGA great Annika Sorenstam, with an opening six-under-par 64, one shot ahead of Australia's Grace Kim. American Jennifer Kupcho was two shots off the pace, with world No 6 Charley Hull among a group a further shot behind.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments