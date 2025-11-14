Kai Trump last on her professional golf debut after battling with nerves

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kai Trump, the eldest granddaughter of US President Donald Trump, endured a challenging LPGA Tour debut, recording the highest score of the opening round at The Annika tournament.

The 18-year-old amateur, granted a sponsor's exemption, finished her first professional event in last place after carding a 13-over-par 83 at the Pelican Golf Club in Florida.

Despite the difficult start, Trump reflected on the experience, stating: "I was definitely more nervous than I expected, but I thought I hit a lot of great shots out there. I hit a lot of good shots just to the wrong spots."

She added, "And obviously being my first LPGA event, now I kind of know how it goes. I felt like a little out of order in the beginning but I kind of got it going afterwards."

Starting on the back nine alongside Japan's Hinako Shibuno and Germany's Olivia Cowan, Trump received applause upon her introduction at the par-four 10th and again after her opening tee shot found the fairway.

open image in gallery Kai Trump, the youngest player in the field, made a slow start on professional debut ( IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect )

However, the golfer, ranked 461st in the American Junior Golf Association, bogeyed her first four holes before securing a par at the par-five 14th. She then mixed two bogeys with a pair of pars, including an impressive up-and-down save at the 16th, to reach the turn at six-over 41.

The back nine proved even tougher, with a dropped shot immediately after the turn, followed by two double-bogeys and two further bogeys over her final three holes.

Reflecting on the pressure, Trump commented: "The whole time I was nervous without a doubt. I thought I did pretty good for just first time, being the youngest player in the field. I had a great time out there."

Her appearance came a day after the University of Miami announced her commitment to play golf for the Hurricanes in the 2026-27 season, highlighting her burgeoning junior career in Florida.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Hae Ran Ryu took the lead at The Annika, hosted by LPGA great Annika Sorenstam, with an opening six-under-par 64, one shot ahead of Australia's Grace Kim. American Jennifer Kupcho was two shots off the pace, with world No 6 Charley Hull among a group a further shot behind.