Kai Trump, granddaughter of President Donald Trump, is set to make her professional golf debut this week, stepping into the spotlight at The Annika at Pelican Golf Club.

The 18-year-old high school senior, who has committed to the University of Miami, demonstrated a composed demeanour during a recent news conference, reflecting a maturity beyond her years.

Speaking ahead of her LPGA debut, Trump expressed her anticipation for the experience. "I think I’m going to learn a lot no matter what happens," she stated.

"I’m just going to go out there and have fun and see which way it goes. I’m going to take a lot away from it. Obviously, competing with the best players is going to be cool.

“To be inside the ropes with them, playing with them, learning what kind of shots they hit, what do they do on the course. So, yeah, just looking forward to it and playing with the best."

open image in gallery Kai Trump has been playing golf since she was two and is now set for her professional debut ( AP )

Trump, who began playing golf at the age of two, secured one of three coveted sponsor exemptions for the tournament.

These exemptions are typically granted to players who can significantly boost the profile of women’s golf, a role Trump is well-positioned to fulfil with over nine million followers across her social media platforms.

WNBA star Caitlin Clark is also participating in the tournament's pro-am event. Dan Doyle Jr, owner of Pelican Golf Club, highlighted the strategic reasoning behind the invitation.

"She’s lovely to speak to and she brought a lot of viewers through Instagram and things like that that normally don’t watch women’s golf was the hopes, and we’re seeing it now on Instagram and social media. So it’s created a buzz on top of the other great players that we have here," he explained.

The young golfer had the opportunity to play half the course with legendary golfer Annika Sorenstam, the tournament host, on Monday.

Sorenstam drew parallels to her own controversial invitation to the PGA Tour in 2003.

"Kai brings a lot of different people to the sport and we want people to hear about our tournament and be part of it," Sorenstam commented.

"The word is spreading and I think that’s a good thing. Keep in mind, The ANNIKA Foundation is a beneficiary here, and we’re all about providing and empowering our women. It really fits in our mission as well. We’re really looking forward to the week."

Trump herself found the experience invaluable, asking Sorenstam for tips on her swing and short game.

"It was amazing," Trump said. "I asked her a few questions about her swing and what I should maybe do differently... It was really cool meeting her. She’s a legend, so nice to play nine holes with her."

While her grandfather, President Donald Trump, will not be attending due to his current commitments – "He’s running the world right now, so a little busy," she noted – Kai described him as "just a normal grandpa. Always has been."

She confirmed they play golf together, though she remained tight-lipped about who typically wins their "tight matches," adding, "We play a lot. We have a great time out there. We’re always on the same team as well."

His advice to her for the tournament was simple: "Go out there and have fun. Just don’t get nervous."

open image in gallery Kai Trump revealed she has also received advice from Tiger Woods (Jane Barlow/PA) ( PA Archive )

She also received encouragement from Tiger Woods, whom she described as "the best golfer in the entire world... and even better person." Woods advised her "to go out there and have fun and just go with the flow. Whatever happens, happens."

Despite her high profile, Trump's junior golf record includes a runner-up finish in a Hurricane Junior Tour event and a last-place finish at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley.

She is currently ranked No. 461 by the American Junior Golf Association. Reflecting on her passion for the sport, Trump said: "I think what I love most about golf is that it’s challenging. You’re never going to be 100% and there is always something to work on. I think that’s kind of keeps on bringing me back to play golf and practice golf."

Kai Trump, the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr, first gained wider public attention during last year’s Republican National Convention.