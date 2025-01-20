Sepp Straka claims two-shot victory at The American Express
He finished just clear of Justin Thomas, who put the pressure on with an early charge.
Austria’s Sepp Straka clinched his third PGA Tour title with a two-shot victory at The American Express in California.
Heading into Sunday’s final round with a four-shot lead, Straka was able to hold his nerve despite two late dropped shots to get across the line carding two under 70.
Speaking after his win, Straka said: “Nerves, just complete nerves.
“Stomach in a knot, the whole nine. So, yeah, just really excited about the way I handled the pressure today.”
It was very intimidating, obviously, because every hole you know you got a chance to make a double, a bogey, everywhere you look.
The American picked up five shots on the front nine but was only able to birdie one hole on the run home as he ultimately fell just short.