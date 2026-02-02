Justin Rose send jokey warning to Scottie Scheffler after tournament-record win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justin Rose jokingly warned Scottie Scheffler that he is coming for him after brilliantly winning the Farmers Insurance Open with a tournament-record score at Torrey Pines.

The 45-year-old Rose took a six-shot lead into the final day – the biggest 54-hole advantage at the tournament since Tiger Woods led by eight strokes back in 2008 – and nervelessly turned that into a 13th PGA Tour victory of his storied career.

The Englishman carded a final-round 70, making three birdies and dropping just one shot, to cruise to a seven-stroke win ahead of Si Woo Kim, Ryo Hisatsune and Pierceson Coody with a record score of 23-under-par.

Remarkably, that means Rose is back up to No 3 in world rankings, behind only Rory McIlroy and runaway world No 1 Scheffler. Such is the American’s dominance, however, he still has more than three times the amount of points of his veteran foe.

But that didn’t stop the Brit jokingly suggesting he would be hunting down the reigning Open and US PGA champion.

“Number 3 in the world rankings after the trophy,” wrote Rose on social media. “I’m coming for you Scottie!!” – followed by two laughing emojis

Rose was understandably delighted with the way he calmly saw out the victory at Torrey Pines and admitted that securing the tournament-record score was part of of his ambition on the final day.

He told Sky Sports after his final round: “Today obviously wasn’t my lowest score, but it was a good score. I felt like I played well, I felt like I did all the right things, I felt like I didn’t get myself in any predicaments.

“I never let my guard down. There are other things to play for – to have a tournament record, 23 under, I was keenly aware of that. It was an amazing week. Everything seemed to be heading in that direction, 36, 54, 72, I was scoring records. I just wanted to finish off as strongly as I could.”

open image in gallery Justin Rose won the Farmers Insurance Open by seven shots ( IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect )

open image in gallery He celebrated the impressive victory in San Diego ( AP )

Rose had opened up with five straight pars before birdieing the sixth, eighth and ninth to all but seal victory by the turn.

He bogeyed the 12th but that was the only blemish on his card and he walked on to the 18th tee a mammoth seven shots clear, leaving a procession up the last and no drama in confirming his triumph.

There had been talk that Rose, a Ryder Cup stalwart for the past two decades, would be in line to captain Team Europe at Adare Manor in 2027 as they try to win the trophy for a third straight time but his on-course performances seem destined to have him as a key part of the playing line-up once more instead.

Late last year, the 45-year-old highlighted his desire to continue as a player, saying that “the captaincy is not in two years time, it starts in two months, or something” and “that’s something I haven’t got my head around”.

open image in gallery Rose has been a key cog in the Team Europe machine at the Ryder Cup ( REUTERS )

The hugely popular Luke Donald, who led Europe to monumental victories on home soil in Rome in 2023 and in New York last summer, is the unanimous choice of the players to continue in the captaincy role although admits he is wavering at moment.

“I talked to a few of the players and everyone I’ve spoken to would like me to do it again. That means a lot,” said the 48-year-old in an interview with The Times just before Christmas.

“I’ve obviously thought about it, but I don’t feel like I’m in a big rush. I wrestle with what the upside is. I feel like I’ve proved enough. It is a lot of work.

“My eldest daughter has two-and-a-half more years of school, so I’d be away a little bit more than I’d like before she goes to college. I’d like to understand if I’m able to pick the best players [in reference to the eligibility of LIV players]. Do I push my luck? I’m trying to enjoy this one. I’ll seriously think about it in the new year.”