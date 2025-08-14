Justin Rose explains why he snubbed LIV: ‘I felt like I had more to give’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justin Rose has explained that an unwavering belief that he can still fulfil his boyhood dream of winning majors was behind his decision to turn down an offer from LIV Golf.

Plenty of the Englishman’s peers - including compatriots Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Paul Casey - took up lucrative offers from the Saudi-backed breakaway series, turning their back on the PGA Tour and limiting their participation in golf’s biggest events.

Rose was also subject to an offer three years ago, but declined a deal in order to continue to pursue a second major title.

Another success to follow his 2013 US Open triumph is still to arrive yet the 45-year-old has continued to compete at the sharp end of leaderboards, finishing an agonising second to Rory McIlroy in a play-off at the Masters earlier this year.

Having won the FedEx St Jude Championship last weekend, and sealed his place at the Ryder Cup in September, Rose has suggested that his competitive spirit remains undimmed as he targets more success late in his career.

“I had the opportunity and a lot of my friends have gone over there,” Rose told the No Laying Up podcast about LIV Golf. “I harbour no ill feeling for guys who have made that decision at certain times in their career.

“I just felt like I had more to give myself. I felt like I needed to believe in the 12-year-old me that wanted to win major championships and chase my dreams. LIV didn’t offer me that at all.

open image in gallery Justin Rose believes he can still win a second major title ( AP )

“It didn’t offer me the opportunity to play in majors. I’m still not really guaranteed to be in majors for ever more – you have got to earn your way in this game. That’s what I like about it. There is nothing given out here, you have got to earn everything, and I felt like I needed that challenge and that environment to keep pushing me.

“I didn’t really have any business believing I could win a major again but I truly do believe I can have that Indian summer to my career. To me, that is way more valuable than, let’s just say, putting a financial reward to it. It’s my golfing dreams, it’s the 12-year-old me. It’s like having a rhetorical conversation with the 12-year-old me and trying to justify why I would make that move – he wouldn’t have been too happy with it.

“With where I am trending, I am pretty happy with where I’m at and I think the dream is still alive.”