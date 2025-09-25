Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jon Rahm maintains an Ozempic gibe from a USA fan during a practice round at the Ryder Cup 2025 was “really funny”.

The Spaniard was targeted on Tuesday after stepping out onto the first tee at Bethpage Black, with one American heard shouting: “Hey Rahmbo, where’s the Ozempic?”

One of the themes in the build-up to this year’s Ryder Cup in New York has been the expectation that the home support could bring a dark edge to the atmosphere, with Collin Morikawa calling for “chaos” on Wednesday.

But Rahm is taking the insults in good humour and hopes to play a big part in Luke Donald’s team retaining the Ryder Cup on away soil for the first time since 2012.

“Yeah, first shot in the practice rounds,” Rahm recalled. “I don't know exactly what he said, but I think what he said was -- what did he say? He either said, ‘Hey, Rahm, where is the Ozempic?’ Or ‘When's Ozempic?’ Something ‘Ozempic.’ I just don't know what word exactly. It was funny.

“So far, the humor that's been there, it's really funny. I would imagine tomorrow things might turn a little bit but there's always funny ones, and not only towards me, towards everybody.

“I'm not going to say what they said, but yesterday on 17, me and Shane Lowry had a good laugh at something someone said in the crowd. Again, people can be really creative nowadays.”

Rahm also touched on a heavy night out with Europe and Legion XVIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton to celebrate the Spaniard’s individual LIV Golf title and the Englishman clinching a place on this year’s European team.

“I don't drink a lot, but luckily I have a bigger tank to put it in (laughter),” Rahm said. “The main thing is obviously he had just found out he was qualified for the Ryder Cup, which being in LIV is extremely difficult. What he did is outstanding. I understand why he was -- the pride he felt, why he wanted to celebrate. And plus being the end of the season for us.

“But the problem was the amount of things we mixed. I'm not going to get into amounts. I'm sure he did. But between wine, gin and tonic, Amaretto sours, one margarita for some reason, and then this strawberry lemonade vodka thing that we don't know what it was. The bartender was very creative. That was just a little bit too much, yeah.

“None of us were feeling good on Monday, but he was definitely feeling the worst.”