Luke Donald ‘expects’ Jon Rahm to make Ryder Cup team despite doubts over form

Luke Donald has said Jon Rahm has been given “no assurances” that he will make Europe’s Ryder Cup team, but admitted he would “expect” him to make the cut despite a dip in form.

The two-time major winner finished top of the LIV league last season but has not won an event in it since, amid a general drop-off in form since his defection to the Saudi Arabian-backed tour in 2023.

The Spaniard has not won a major in that time and has only made the top 10 once in the last four, but was an integral part of the triumphant Europe side in Rome in 2023.

“I haven't given anyone the nod,” Europe captain Donald said of selection for the 12-strong team. “I think it's a little bit too early for that.

“We know exactly how these players are playing. We have a great idea of where they stack up against each other and against the US.

“But I certainly think it's a little too early to be giving anyone firm assurances right now. I want them to go out and feel like they go and earn it.

“In terms of Jon, he's one of the best players in the world, and I would expect him to be on that team, but I certainly haven't given him those assurances.”

This week’s PGA Championship will be a key event for Donald in assessing the form of those fighting to make the cut.

The Englishman conceded that experience in major tournaments and handling the pressure of the occasion would be a significant factor in who he selected, with a boisterous atmosphere expected at Bethpage Black in September.

He added: “I think I will certainly give a little bit more importance to experience, people who have been able to handle those big moments under the most scrutiny.”