5 players to watch as the Open Championship heads to Royal Portrush

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Royal Portrush hosts the Open Championship – the final major of the year – and there are a number of intriguing plot lines.

Here the PA news agency looks at some of the players who are likely to be contending for the Claret Jug.

Rory McIlroy

Since completing the career Grand Slam at Augusta in April McIlroy has not come close to contending in the subsequent two majors and has struggled for motivation. However, Portrush – where he famously shot a course-record 61 as a 16-year-old – is the ideal place to rekindle his fire as he returns to his homeland with something to prove after missing the cut in 2019.

Scottie Scheffler

The American’s position as world number one is down to consistency – May’s US PGA champion has failed to finish in the top 10 in just five of his last 20 majors with only one missed cut – and while the Open may be his weakest event he remains a threat. However, Tiger Woods is the only world number one to win the Claret Jug this century. Three wins in four events in May and June and a raft of other top 10s means he is again top of the FedEx Cup standings and still the man to beat.

Shane Lowry

A hugely popular winner six years ago when he harnessed the power of huge support from just across the border. However, the Irishman has managed only six major top 10s since and aside from last year’s victory in the Zurich Classic team event alongside McIlroy his talent remains unfulfilled with just one career win in that time. Will have a massive following again and the familiarity will make the US-based 38-year-old feel more at home.

Robert MacIntyre

Almost made his major breakthrough at last month’s US Open, finishing second to JJ Spaun. The left-handed Scot already had two top-10 Open finishes, including joint-sixth on his debut when the tournament was last at Portrush. Last year’s Scottish Open victory showed he can win on a links course against elite opposition.

Jon Rahm

The Spaniard’s general form is hard to judge due to his involvement on the LIV Tour but if his major performances – three top eights in his last four – he cannot be discounted. His final-round 67 at last month’s US Open was joint-best of the day with McIlroy and equalled his highest major finish since placing second at the 2023 Open.