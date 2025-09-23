Chelsea legend emerges as surprise member of Europe’s Ryder Cup backroom team

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola is a surprise member of Europe’s Ryder Cup backroom team.

The 59-year-old was a driving force of Chelsea’s rise to the top of English football in the late 1990s, winning two FA Cups, a League Cup and a UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup.

And now he is behind the wheel again after becoming vice captain Francesco Molinari’s designated driver of his on-course buggy.

open image in gallery Zola has been able to impart some knowledge of how to deal with hostile crowds ( Andrew Redington/Getty Images )

Zola, who is a keen golfer, has struck up a friendship with his fellow Italian and has been invited into Luke Donald’s backroom team.

As well as ferrying Moliniari around the brutal Bethpage Black course in New York, Zola has also been able to impart some knowledge of how to deal with hostile crowds.

Europe are bracing themselves for a racous atmosphere from a heavily partisan home support.

Zola said on Sky Sports: “First of all you have to be able to enter in a kind of protection bubble.

open image in gallery Zola was a Chelsea great in the late 1990s ( Tom Hevezi/PA )

“This is one of the first things you need to learn when you play football because the environment is like that.

“So you need to use it to your advanttage, you have to get motivated by that and you can work it out.

“From what I see, they look so easy so it shouldn’t be a problem.”

Zola has been out of football since leaving his role as Chelsea assistant manager in 2019.

He previously had spells as manager of West Ham, Watford, Cagliari, Al-Arabi and Birmingham City.