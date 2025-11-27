Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fuzzy Zoeller, a two-time major champion who faced backlash for a racist joke he made about Tiger Woods at the 1997 Masters, has died at the age of 74.

Zoeller, the last golfer to win the Masters at his first attempt after prevailing in a three-man playoff in 1979, was a gallery favourite during his playing days due to his humour and relaxed approach to the game.

He went on to win a second major at the 1984 US Open where he beat Greg Norman in a play-off at Winged Foot.

He finished his career with 10 PGA Tour wins and two titles on the PGA Tour Champions.

“Fuzzy was a true original whose talent and charisma left an indelible mark on the game of golf,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

“Fuzzy combined competitive excellence with a sense of humour that endeared him to fans and fellow players alike. We celebrate his remarkable legacy and extend our deepest condolences to his family.”

open image in gallery Fuzzy Zoeller won two majors during his career ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery And his charisma made him a popular member of the golfing fraternity ( Getty Images )

It was at the 1997 Masters where Zoeller made his infamous remarks about Woods.

While Woods was on the course in the final round en route to a 12-stroke victory at Augusta National Golf Club for his first major title, Zoeller made racist remarks about what Woods might serve at the following year’s Champions Dinner.

Zoeller told reporters: “That little boy is driving well and he’s putting well. But you know what you guys do when he gets in here? You pat him on the back and say congratulations and enjoy it and tell him not to serve fried chicken next year. Got it.”

The Champions Dinner, where the defending Masters champion chooses the menu, is traditionally held on Tuesday at Augusta National, two days before the opening round.

Zoeller was walking away from the assembled media scrum when he suddenly turned back and added: “Or collard greens, or whatever the hell they serve.”

open image in gallery Tiger Woods won the Masters in 1997, when Zoeller made a racist joke at his expense ( Getty )

The backlash at the remarks cost Zoeller financially in the form of several cancelled sponsorship deals, and personally in the form of damage to his reputation.

More than a week later, Woods released a conciliatory statement, in which he said he had “concluded that no personal animosity toward me was intended”, but that hardly meant the comment was forgotten. The damage had been done and Zoeller would be haunted by it for years.

In Golf Digest in 2008, Zoeller called it “the worst thing I’ve gone through in my entire life. If people wanted me to feel the same hurt I projected on others, I’m here to tell you they got their way.”

He said he had “cried many times” and offered “countless” apologies for his words that did not reflect who he was. “Still, I’ve come to terms with the fact that this incident will never, ever go away.”

It was at Winged Foot in 1984 where Zoeller, who was locked in a duel with Norman and thought the Australian had just birdied the final hole to pull ahead, famously grabbed a white towel from his golf bag and began waving it in mock surrender, a scene that became the quintessential moment of that year’s US Open.

open image in gallery Zoeller played for Team USA in three Ryder Cups, including the triumphant 1983 effort ( Getty Images )

But Zoeller later realised Norman had made par and went on to card one of his own before going on to win by eight strokes in the 18-hole play-off.

“Very sad to hear that the highly respected and beloved Professional Golfer, Fuzzy Zoeller, has passed away,” US president Donald Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

“In 1979, Fuzzy won the Masters Tournament (Only 1 of 3 to win in his first appearance!) and, in 1984, he won the US Open at Winged Foot Golf Club, and famously waved the white towel on the 18th Hole as he went on to beat Greg Norman in an 18 Hole playoff. A truly remarkable person and player, he will be missed!”

Reuters