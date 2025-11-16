Matt Fitzpatrick defeats Rory McIlroy in DP World Tour Championship thriller

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Matt Fitzpatrick defied a dramatic late fightback from Rory McIlroy to clinch his third DP World Tour Championship win in Dubai.

McIlroy sunk an eagle on the final hole to force a play-off but came up short second time around to hand his Ryder Cup team-mate victory.

It marked a thrilling conclusion to a campaign which earned McIlroy his seventh Race to Dubai title, one behind record holder Colin Montgomerie.

Fitzpatrick had started the final day among a group of six players who were one shot behind McIlroy and fellow joint leader, Denmark's Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen.

open image in gallery Rory McIlroy made eagle on the 18th to force the playoff ( Getty Images )

He put himself in pole position for victory after landing a birdie on the final hole to complete a bogey-free round of 66 to leave both McIlroy and Neergaard-Petersen requiring eagles to force a play-off.

While the Dane faltered, the Northern Irishman sunk his putt from around 15 feet to extend the tournament into extra time - but it was Fitzpatrick who prevailed after both players missed the green with their respective approach shots.

Fitzpatrick told Sky Sports: "He (McIlroy) is one of only a few where you know you are going to a play-off. You are two clear with one to play and you know you are going to a play-off because he did it again in typical Rory fashion.

"I struggled at the start of the year obviously and to turn it round in the summer like I did, have the Ryder Cup like I did which is hard to top but the way I played today - there was one bad shot all day. So proud of myself."

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

Tommy Fleetwood was in a group of four players, including Neergaard-Petersen, who tied for third place after a final round 67, while Tyrrell Hatton, the only man to start the final day with a faint hope of denying McIlroy the Road to Dubai title, fell away to finish in a share of 14th.

McIlroy expressed some degree of disappointment, having started the final round in style and moving clear at the top of the leaderboard after going four-under through the first seven holes.

But he expressed pride at surpassing the late Seve Ballesteros - a six-time Race to Dubai winner - and set his sights on catching and surpassing Montgomerie.

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

He said: "It's amazing, I had a conversation with Carmen (Ballesteros' ex wife) before I went out to play today and she told me how proud he would have been.

"I want it (eight titles), of course I do. I was the first European to win the Grand Slam and I would love to be the European with the most wins in terms of the Order of Merit and season long races."