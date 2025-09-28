Europe’s Ryder Cup victory in pictures

SportGolfEurope’s Ryder Cup victory in picturesThe seven-point deficit was just too much for the Americans.Pa Sport StaffSunday 28 September 2025 19:31 EDTopen image in galleryRory McIlroy and Team Europe celebrate with the Ryder Cup (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)Europe won the Ryder Cup after after holding off a dramatic fightback from the United States at Bethpage Black.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the victory in pictures.More aboutEuropeLuke DonaldAmericansUnited StatesMatt FitzpatrickShane LowryRory McIlroyJustin ThomasJustin Rose