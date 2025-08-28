Heavy fog strikes European Masters as play suspended on DP World Tour
Play was unable to continue on the opening morning in Switzerland with the course engulfed in thick fog
The opening day’s play at the European Masters in Crans-Montana has been suspended after heavy fog engulfed the course.
The DP World Tour event had begun in far from ideal conditions on Thursday morning with those with early tee times forced to play several shots unsighted on the Swiss course.
Having already suspended play once earlier, organisers subsequently took the decision to halt proceedings more fully with the first few groups having completed only five holes.
The first round will not resume until 1.30pm local time (12.30pm BST) at the earliest with the course shrouded in cloud.
Forecast afternoon rain could yet provide more problems for both players and organisers with a strong field assembled in Switzerland frustrated.
Ryder Cup hopefuls including the Hojgaard twins, Marco Penge and Aaron Rai are among those competing with South Africa’s Brandon Stone taking an early lead with two birdies through his first two holes.
The event is held at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, which sits at an altitude of 1,500m in the Swiss Alps. England’s Matt Wallace is the defending champion with Matt Fitzpatrick and Danny Willett among the other past winners in the field.
The tournament is the final chance for prospective Ryder Cuppers to impress Luke Donald, with the Europe captain set to reveal his captain’s picks on Monday.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments