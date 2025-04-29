Trump Turnberry decision up to Open organisers, says Downing Street

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Downing Street says the hosting of the Open is a matter for the organisers amid claims US President Donald Trump has made repeated requests to Sir Keir Starmer for the 2028 event to be held at his Turnberry course.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman did not deny that Whitehall officials had been in contact with the R&A, which organises the Open, about hosting the tournament at Trump Turnberry, but said it was independent of Government.

He said: “I wouldn’t get into specific conversations but it’s for sporting bodies to make decisions on tournament venues, not the Government.

“Obviously the Government is in regular contact with sporting bodies on tournaments in the usual way but not beyond that.”

He added: “It’s clearly right and proper and usual for Government to engage with organisers of major sporting events as part of the business of Government, but in terms of decisions around tournament hosting venues, that is for the relevant sporting bodies to take decisions on.”

Asked whether Trump had raised using Turnberry, which last hosted the Open in 2009, for the 2028 event in conversation with the Prime Minister, he said: “I’m not going to go beyond the readouts that you’ve got on their conversations.

“But the point is that decisions on tournament venues are rightly a matter for the relevant sporting bodies.”

A spokesman for the R&A said: “We regularly engage with Government and local government regarding venues.

“We have explained the logistical challenges around Turnberry to the Government and they are aware of the position.”

Road and rail access, along with accommodation, are understood to be the challenges of staging the Open at Turnberry.

In 2009 there were 120,000 fans in attendance, but more than double that – 278,000 – are set to attend this year’s event at Royal Portrush.