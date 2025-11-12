Donald Trump a ‘little busy’ to attend his granddaughter’s LPGA Tour debut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump will not attend his granddaughter’s LPGA Tour debut as she says he is busy “running the world”.

Kai Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr and granddaughter of the United States president, is playing on a sponsor’s invitation this week at The Annika driven by Gainbridge event at Florida’s Pelican Golf Club.

The 18-year-old has committed to play college golf at the University of Miami, but first will spend this week mixing with the likes of Nelly Korda and tournament host Annika Sorenstam.

Asked about her famous grandfather, she told reporters at her pre-tournament press conference: “He’s not coming this weekend. He’s running the world right now, so a little busy.

“To me he’s just a normal grandpa. Always has been. I would just say it’s like having a normal grandpa. There is nothing different I would say.

“It’s pretty cool obviously, but to me it’s just normal.”

The president is known as a fanatical golfer in his own right, but Kai was diplomatic when asked about their matches together.

“He’s pretty good. He’s pretty good,” she said.

“We have some tight matches. Yeah, can’t say much. Yeah, we have some tight matches.”

Asked specifically if she has beaten her grandfather, she added: “I’ll leave that up to you to decide.

“We play a lot. We have a great time out there. We’re always on the same team as well.”