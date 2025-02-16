Tiger Woods says Donald Trump’s involvement will help golf ‘heal quickly’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tiger Woods believes the rift in men’s professional golf is going to “heal quickly” following the involvement of President Donald Trump.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and player director Adam Scott met with Trump earlier this month as efforts continue to strike a deal between the US-based circuit, the DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which bankrolls LIV Golf.

Talks have been ongoing since the signing of a framework agreement in June 2023.

Speaking on CBS during the final round of the Genesis Invitational, Woods said: “I think we’re in a very positive place right now.

“We had a meeting with the President. Unfortunately, I had some other circumstances that came up, but Jay and Adam, they did great during the meeting and we have another subsequent meeting coming up.

“I think that things are going to heal quickly. We’re going to get this game going in the right direction. It’s been heading in the wrong direction for a number of years.

“The fans want all the top players playing together and we’re going to make that happen.”

Asked by Jim Nantz if that could be this year, or “very soon this year”, Woods replied: “Yes and yes.”

Rory McIlroy said in November that he believed Trump becoming US president for the second time could help “clear the way” for a peace deal in golf’s civil war.

The four-time major winner had previously said that a 50-50 split between players on both sides and the US Department of Justice represented the biggest obstacles to a deal, with the DOJ having already forced a non-solicitation clause to be removed from the framework agreement.

However, Trump will be able to influence the priorities of the DOJ and has a close relationship with Saudi Arabia and LIV Golf, with several of their 54-hole events being staged at Trump-owned courses.