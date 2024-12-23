Tiger Woods’ son Charlie makes first hole-in-one: ‘It was a magical’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tiger Woods’ son Charlie made his first ever hole-in-one in the final round of the PNC Championship, but missed out on the title in a play-off.

Bernhard Langer holed an eagle putt on the first extra hole to successfully defend the title with his son Jason after the two teams had finished tied on 28 under par.

Charlie’s ace had come on the fourth hole at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.

Charlie Woods just made his first ever hole-in-one!!



“It was awesome, I didn’t think it went in,” Charlie told the Golf Channel after holing out with a seven iron from 175 yards.

Speaking after the round, the teenager added: “No-one made a mistake today so that was the most fun I’ve ever had, and on top of that made an ace. I don’t think I can top that.”

Tiger added: “It was one of the highlights that we’ve ever had.

“On the hole previous he made his first eagle and now he just made his first hole-in-one. It was a magical two-hole stretch – I’m just so happy for him and the enjoyment we had as a family. It was a lot of fun.”

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Woods, who also had his daughter Sam acting as his caddie, was playing for the first time since undergoing surgery on his back in September, but played down the significance of his return to action.

“I’m nowhere near competitive shape,” the 48-year-old said. “I’m a great scramble partner. We made a great team this week and that’s the whole joy of it.”

Around 30 minutes after Charlie Woods made his hole-in-one Paddy Harrington – the son of three-time major winner Padraig Harrington – also recorded an ace on the eighth hole.