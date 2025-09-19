Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Charley Hull reveals what Donald Trump said to her at Windsor Castle state banquet

The world No 5 golfer spoke to the US President during the lavish event

Lawrence Ostlere
Friday 19 September 2025 05:58 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
King Charles makes Trump golf joke during banquet speech

British golf star Charley Hull has revealed what Donald Trump said to her at the state banquet held at Windsor Castle.

The US President and First Lady Melania were hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla on Wednesday. Hull and six-time major champion Sir Nick Faldo were among the 160 guests.

Hull, who recently won her third LGPA Tour title at the Queen City Championship, is a long-term admirer of Trump, and the 29-year-old had the chance to chat to the president at the lavish banquet about their mutual love of the game.

“I spoke to him and he has invited me [to play],” Hull, the world No 5, told BBC Radio 5 Live. “He has said he wants to sort a game out. That is pretty cool. Last year he reached out actually to my agent and he wanted to play at the end of the year but I think I was going on holiday.

“We spoke about it last night and we are really going to try and sort a game out before the end of the year which will be pretty cool.”

Charley Hull in attendance at the state banquet at Windor Castle
Charley Hull in attendance at the state banquet at Windor Castle (Getty Images)

Hull performed the “Trump dance” on the golf course last year and has previously joked he should be “head of the UK”.

She added: “I tell you what, I spoke to him for a little while and he is a lovely man and I really got on with him.

“I will look forward to playing golf with him and he was very engaging with everyone. We were just talking about golf and he knows a few players on the LPGA Tour and some of the guys as well.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in