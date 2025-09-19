Charley Hull reveals what Donald Trump said to her at Windsor Castle state banquet
The world No 5 golfer spoke to the US President during the lavish event
British golf star Charley Hull has revealed what Donald Trump said to her at the state banquet held at Windsor Castle.
The US President and First Lady Melania were hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla on Wednesday. Hull and six-time major champion Sir Nick Faldo were among the 160 guests.
Hull, who recently won her third LGPA Tour title at the Queen City Championship, is a long-term admirer of Trump, and the 29-year-old had the chance to chat to the president at the lavish banquet about their mutual love of the game.
“I spoke to him and he has invited me [to play],” Hull, the world No 5, told BBC Radio 5 Live. “He has said he wants to sort a game out. That is pretty cool. Last year he reached out actually to my agent and he wanted to play at the end of the year but I think I was going on holiday.
“We spoke about it last night and we are really going to try and sort a game out before the end of the year which will be pretty cool.”
Hull performed the “Trump dance” on the golf course last year and has previously joked he should be “head of the UK”.
She added: “I tell you what, I spoke to him for a little while and he is a lovely man and I really got on with him.
“I will look forward to playing golf with him and he was very engaging with everyone. We were just talking about golf and he knows a few players on the LPGA Tour and some of the guys as well.”
