BMW PGA Championship confirms celebrities and reveals handicaps for pro-am at Wentworth
A raft of famous faces will take to the course at Wentworth alongside the professional golfers
The 2025 BMW PGA Championship has announced its line-up for the annual celebrity Pro-Am event, the curtain-raiser for the DP World Tour tournament that follows, with top pros grouped alongside some of the world’s most famous names.
The BMW PGA Championship is part of the Rolex Series and takes place at Wentworth starting on Thursday. But on Wednesday some of the players will tee off with a whole host of celebrities as crowds get to see some famous faces and their skills with a club in hand.
Sir Andy Murray, Gareth Bale, Michael McIntyre and Clare Balding are among those in action. Rugby players Finn Russell, Owen Farrell, Henry Pollock, Marcus Smith, Ben Earl and Jamie George are all set to take part, while Teddy Sheringham, Robbie Fowler, Joe Hart and Steph Houghton are among the football contingent.
The event will take place with a shotgun start, meaning groups will start at the same time from different tees.
Rory McIlroy comes into the professional event as the favourite after winning a dramatic Irish Open finale at the K Club over the weekend. Most of his Ryder Cup teammates such as Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Ludvig Aberg and Tyrrell Hatton will all be in action as they tune up ahead of the showdown with Team USA in New York later this month.
BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am - Wednesday 10th September 2025 - 08:00 Shotgun Start
Handicaps next to celebrity name
1A Billy Horschel (USA) - Gareth Bale 0.0 Andy Murray 2.0 Teddy Sheringham 4.0
1B Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) - Harrison Osterfield 18.0 Tom Grennan 17.0 Anna Halliday 17.0
2 Ludvig Åberg (SWE) - Amal Sharma 7.6 Martin Robertshaw 9.0 James Atkinson 9.0
3 Brooks Koepka (USA) - Robbie Fowler 4.4 John Terry 3.0 Sam Quek 22.0
4 Corey Conners (CAN) - Jack Gillingham 16.0 Lucas Dawson 7.4 Mia Baker 12.0
5 Ryan Gerard (USA) - Declan Moloney 6.8 Georgia Ball 0.0 Max Payne 4.1
6 Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) - Dave Jones 9.0 Jon Wilkin 7.7 Simon Lazenby 9.6
7 Thomas Detry (BEL) - Richard Woolfrey 14.0 Mike Norris 10.0 Daniel Stoodley 12.8
8 Francesco Molinari (ITA) - Eric Nicoli 9.2 Tim Hentschel 18.0 Ryan Howsam 3.6
9 Harry Hall (ENG) - Thomas Peachey 12.1 Paul McHugh 3.7 Colin McGee 9.5
10 Grant Forrest (SCO) - Gary Fraser 1.0 John Ions 7.4 Jeremy Bayliss 9.9
11 Aaron Rai (ENG) - James Absalom 7.7 Jack Davies 11.5 Kathryn Newton 5.0
12 Nicolai Højgaard (DEN) - Alexander De Gabriele 11.0 Eric Saucier 13.0 Matija Koren 12.0
14 Matt Wallace (ENG) - Brady Rafuse 18.1 Phil Leonard 4.3 Jayne Noble 14.1
15 Min Woo Lee (AUS) - David Kyte 13.0 Adam Musikant 5.5 Jonathan Schneider 10.4
16 Adam Scott (AUS) - Michael McIntyre 18.0 Alex Horne 17.8 Clare Balding 14.4
17 Padraig Harrington (IRL) - Ronan Moloney 10.0 Patrick Moloney 14.4 Seb Carmichael Brown 4.0
18 Shane Lowry (IRL) - Marcus Smith 16.0 Ben Earl 5.3 Jamie George 9.4
BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am - Wednesday 10th September 2025 - 13:30 Shotgun Start
Handicaps next to celebrity name
1A Luke Donald (ENG) - Finn Russell 18.0 Owen Farrell 18.0 Henry Pollock 18.0
1B Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG) - Lando Norris 8.0 Viren Gupta 15.0 Abhimanyu Munjal 18.0
2 Robert MacIntyre (SCO) - Steph Houghton 24.0 Carly Telford 17.0 Hero Fiennes Tiffin 17.0
3 Niklas Norgaard (NOR) - Michael Crealey 13.2 Jason Godley 13.0 Jack Goodship 6.0
4 Rasmus Højgaard (DEN) - Jai Gupta 18.0 Ashwani Mathur 8.0 Shekhar Mathur 4.0
5 Victor Hovland (NOR) - Peter Finch Pro Mac Boucher 0.0 Ellie Skoog 0.0
6 Danny Willett (ENG) - Dan Walker +1.7 Vernon Kay 9.0 Calum Nicholas 13.0
7 Marco Penge (ENG) - Peter Dale 12.7 Andrew Dale 13.0 Paddy McGuinness 14.3
8 Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) - Mark Rosenberg 18.0 Paul Kelso 8.0 Harry Wang 9.0
9 Matteo Manassero (ITA) - Helen Breen 24.0 PS Kang 16.6 Imran Nasar 18.0
10 Kristoffer Reitan (NOR) - Surinder Arora 18.0 Sanjay Arora 18.0 Joe Hart 13.0
11 Alex Noren (SWE) - Tony Hotine 18.0 Philip Edge 15.0 Barry Wallace 9.5
12 Thriston Lawrence (RSA) - Damian Paterson 7.2 James Herbert 16.1 Nick Poulton 11.6
13 Max Kieffer (GER) - Shane Bain 5.0 Logan Deyong 0.0 Coupleagolfers 0.0
14 Matti Schmid (GER) - Lee Smith 3.5 Roger Hancock 10.8 Steven Pope 6.2
15 Ryan Fox (NZL) - Jay Bothroyd 8.2 Trey Niven Scr Karima Hassan 18.0
16 Jon Rahm (ESP) - Paul Young 8.8 Simon Morton 4.0 Dan Cunningham 7.0
17 Patrick Reed (USA) - Galba Zheng 18.0 Chaiyatat Bunjapamai 1.0 Woraphanit Ruayrungruang 18.0
18 Justin Rose (ENG) - Zak Brown 14.0 Shirish Saraf 18.0 David Cunningham 0.0
