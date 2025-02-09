Thomas Detry storms to seven-shot win at Phoenix Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Belgium’s Thomas Detry claimed his first PGA Tour title with a commanding victory in the WM Phoenix Open.

Detry took a five-shot lead into the final round at TPC Scottsdale and carded a closing 65 to finish 24 under par, seven shots clear of Daniel Berger and Michael Kim.

The 32-year-old, who won the World Cup of Golf with Thomas Pieters in 2018, came under pressure from playing partner Berger when the American picked up his fifth birdie of the day on the par-five 15th to briefly close the gap to just two shots.

However, Detry held his nerve to follow Berger in from seven feet and then hit a stunning approach to the par-three 16th to set up a tap-in birdie.

The shot deservedly drew high praise from former world number one Justin Thomas, who had joined the television commentary team after holing out for an eagle on the 18th in a closing 65.

“It’s hard to put into words how impressive that shot is normally, let alone in this situation,” Thomas said.

Detry also birdied the 17th and 18th to seal an overdue win before celebrating with his wife and two young children.

“It’s incredible, it’s what dreams are made of,” Detry told CBS. “Honestly that last walk on the last hole was incredible.

“Everything goes so quickly that you don’t really have time to enjoy it. Luckily my caddie was there to tell me to enjoy the moment – it’s pretty special.

“I’ve given myself plenty of chances in the past and never been able to conclude, and being able to put a statement out like that is incredible. I’m just over the moon.”

Jordan Spieth tied for fourth on 16 under, his 68 featuring an incredible par save on the 11th when he played his second shot from under a bush left-handed with his putter.

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre, who waited behind the 18th green to congratulate his former Zurich Classic partner, shared sixth place on 15 under following a final round of 67.

World number one Scottie Scheffler threatened to mount a serious title challenge when he birdied four of the first six holes to reach 14 under, but slumped to a back nine of 41 which included a double bogey on the 18th.