Aaron Rai takes one-shot lead into final round of Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England's Aaron Rai heads into the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship with a one-shot lead but will have two-time former champion Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard breathing down his neck.

Halfway co-leader Rai flew out of the traps on Saturday, turning in 31 thanks to five front-nine birdies.

He made two more after the turn to briefly hold a three-shot lead before a bogey on the 17th and closing birdies from Fleetwood and Hojgaard cut his advantage.

Rai's third-round 66 sees him go into Sunday's fourth round on 20 under par, one clear of nearest challengers Fleetwood and Hojgaard.

Andy Sullivan is in a tie for fifth on 17 under, two ahead of Irishman Shane Lowry and England's Jordan Smith, with Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Connor Syme and Marcus Armitage among those another shot further back.

Rai, the world No 30 who won the Wyndham Championship last year, said: "This is a huge event. This is one of the biggest events we have on the DP World Tour.

"To win this week, to have a chance going into the weekend, is great.

"Still a long way to go and a lot of really good players. Yeah, we'll give it our best and see how it comes."

Ryder Cup star Fleetwood made an eagle and three birdies in his flawless 67, while Hojgaard's 65 featured eight birdies and one bogey.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Fleetwood said: "I think it was a really good day of patience for me.

"There was a lot of good scores out there and you're playing with Aaron who played phenomenally well.

"He was unbelievable today in every department."

PA