Netflix struggles to censor foul-mouthed WWE chants at Glasgow show
Netflix found it hard to silence the angry crowd in Glasgow as John Cena whipped them into a frenzy
As WWE shuttles towards WrestleMania in Las Vegas next month, the wrestling promotion is currently on a tour of the UK, and in Glasgow Netflix ran into some audio hiccups.
The streaming giant has owned the broadcasting rights for WWE since the start of 2025 and will also show WrestleMania live in April. The sound issues at the Glasgow show (March 24) came about when John Cena, who recently turned heel, took to the ring to once again drive up hype but mostly just annoy everyone in the arena.
“I am going to ruin wrestling,” Cena said. “I am going to ruin wrestling for every fan, every wrestler, for everyone. At WrestleMania, I make history by winning a 17th championship, and finally force you to forget the name of the fun machine, jet-flying, ‘woo’, Ric Flair. You will forever say the name John Cena.”
As intended, this drew a lot of reaction from the crowd, a lot of boos and a lot of swearing.
Chants of “F**k you, Cena” and “Shut the f**k up!” could be heard as Netflix scrambled and struggled to bleep the foul-mouthed tirade from the Glasgow crowd.
Netflix seemingly had to manually censor each swear word which was picked up on the mics, and as they were not always in unison, they struggled to mute them all.
Eventually, after Cena and the crowd both ‘shut up’, Cody Rhodes entered the ring and the wrestlers once again had a stand-off ahead of WrestleMania – where they will clash in one of two main events.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments