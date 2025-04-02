Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As WWE’s biggest show of the year edges nearer, tickets to the two-night WrestleMania are getting increasingly harder to come by. However, some are still available.

WrestleMania 41 will play out on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 April, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, featuring most of WWE’s biggest stars.

The Night 1 main event pits CM Punk against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a triple-threat match, while the Night 2 headliner sees John Cena challenge Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes.

Elsewhere, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is expected to appear, while other top stars Randy Orton and Jey Uso are scheduled to compete.

WrestleMania 41 will be the most accessible edition of the event ever, thanks to WWE’s new Netflix streaming deal – although the showpiece extravaganza will still be on pay-per-view in the US.

But what about fans who wish to experience the atmosphere in person?

If you want a ringside seat for both nights of the event in Las Vegas, a two-day combo ticket on Ticketmaster will set you back an eye-watering $15,000 (£11,605).

The cost of a two-night ringside ticket to WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium ( Ticketmaster )

Of course, there are cheaper options available, with the lowest-priced two-day ticket on Ticketmaster listed at $700 (£541.51). However, most remaining seats at that cost are described as having a “limited view”.

Fans can also attend just one day, though, with the cheapest one-day ticket on sale at $200 (£154.74) – again with a “limited view”, however.

WrestleMania 41 will stream live on Netflix in the UK and most territories worldwide, as part of subscribers’ existing plans (at no additional cost, in other words). In the US, however, the event will air live on Peacock pay-per-view.