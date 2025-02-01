Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The blockbuster lawsuit being brought against Vince McMahon and the WWE by former employee Janel Grant has been ammended to include the name of WWE and UFC legend.

In the 104-page lawsuit, Grant now alleges that she was offered to Brock Lesnar “for a sexual encounter” during his contract negotiations with the WWE. In addition, Grant allleges that she was told to sent sexual content to the former WWE champion. It was reported earlier this month that Grant was planning to alter the suit.

The new allegations involving Lesnar come alongside further accusations that McMahon was active in trafficking Grant during her time working at the WWE.

“Ms. Grant's amended complaint reveals new details. That further demonstrates the sexual abuse Janel Grant suffered at the hands of Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis and pulls back the curtain on the dangerous workplace culture McMahon created at WWE. Ms. Grant looks forward to holding her abusers accountable in a court of law,” Grant’s lawyer Ann Callis said in a statement.

The lawsuit can be viewed here.

open image in gallery WWE and UFC legend Brock Lesnar has been named in Janel Grant’s legal filings ( Getty Images )

The lawsuit was submitted to the U.S. District Court in Connecticut. Grant alleges that the WWE was negligent in allowing McMahon’s behavior to go on unchecked. One of the men previously name in the lawsuit, John Laurinaitis, claims that he too was a victim of McMahon.

Another WWE legend, Michael Hayes, is also named in the new filing with Grant alleging that McMahon told her to make pornographic content for him. At the time, Hayes worked as part of the wrestling company’s creative team.

Other names in the new complaint include Vince McMahon’s daughter and former co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, WWE President Nick Khan, former COO Brad Blum and former legal executive Brian Nurse.

In another section, Grant accuses McMahon of sending her nude photos to others without her consent. At one point, Grant also says that McMahon recorded her naked while he was on a video call with Laurinaitis.

Grant originally accused McMahon and Laurinaitis of sexually assaulting her inside of WWE’s office.

Text messages in the new filing detail McMahon discussing his authority in arranging her sexual encounters and discussing his fantasies involving her. In a voice message, McMahon allegedly pressed Grant to sign an NDA “really f*****g fast.”

In another message, he allegedly wrote: “I’m the only one who owns U and controls who I want to f*** you.”

Vince McMahon’s representatives have responded to the new allegations.

“As expected, the proposed amended complaint is nothing more than the latest publicity stunt in an ongoing smear campaign. It is filled with desperate falsehoods from a team that continues to disregard the law and the truth,” the statement, given to reporter BJ Bethel.