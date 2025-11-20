Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Usman Nurmagomedov to defend PFL title against Britain’s Alfie Davis

Nurmagomedov looks to build on two competitive victories over Paul Hughes

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Editor
Thursday 20 November 2025 10:07 EST
Comments
Usman Nurmagomedov is still unbeaten as a professional
Usman Nurmagomedov is still unbeaten as a professional (Getty Images)

Usman Nurmagomedov’s next fight has been confirmed, as the PFL lightweight champion prepares to face Alfie Davis.

Nurmagomedov will put his title and his unbeaten record on the line against Davis, who challenges the Russian on 7 February.

The pair will square off in Dubai, where Nurmagomedov won two competitive fights with Northern Ireland’s Paul Hughes this year.

Nurmagomedov, 27, outpointed Hughes via majority decision in January and via unanimous decision in October, extending his professional record to 20-0 in the process.

Recommended

However, each fight was closely fought, with many fans believing that Hughes, 28, had done enough to win the rematch.

In any case, it is now over to England’s Davis, who will bid to take the lightweight title from Nurmagomedov at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Davis, 33, will enter Dubai with a 20-5-1 professional record, having won his last three fights – all in 2025.

Usman Nurmagomedov (right) during his second win over Paul Hughes
Usman Nurmagomedov (right) during his second win over Paul Hughes (Getty Images)

In August, Davis outpointed Gadzhi Rabadanov to build on a decision win over Brent Primus in June and a first-round stoppage of Clay Collard in April.

“Usman Nurmagomedov is an undefeated and dominant superstar who will mark his third appearance as the headliner in Dubai,” said PFL CEO John Martin, “but this time a fresh challenge awaits him in the opposite corner.

“Alfie Davis continually defies the odds, and will look to do it once more on the biggest stage.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in