Sinead Peach could miss rest of the season after alleged X-rated question to official
Peach has been issued a Grade E charge
York captain Sinead Peach faces a potential six-match ban, threatening to end her season prematurely. The disciplinary action follows an alleged "X-rated jibe" aimed at the referee during Saturday’s Betfred Women’s Super League defeat by St Helens.
Peach appeared to ask official Oliver Salmon: “Which one are you s****ing?” after he awarded a penalty to Saints in the final minutes of the hosts’ 18-8 win, resulting in an immediate red card.
Peach has been issued a Grade E charge – which carries a minimum six-match penalty – for “other contrary behaviour”, and automatically referred to a tribunal next Tuesday, where she will be able to plead her case.
In a clip from the match, which was broadcast live on The Sportsman’s Youtube channel and subsequently went viral on social media, Salmon can clearly be heard telling Peach: “I’m not having you saying, “Which one are you s****ing?”.
Peach, 27, has led York to back-to-back Grand Final victories in 2023 and 2024, but she faces missing out completely on the 2025 post-season if the sanction is upheld at next week’s tribunal.
York were not immediately available for comment on whether Peach will appeal the sanction. The tribunal could conceivably either downgrade charge, resulting in a shorter ban, or extend it beyond six matches.
In a statement issued last week, York chairman Clint Goodchild said Peach has shown “genuine remorse” for her comment, “and understands the serious nature of the situation.”
Goodchild added: “As a club, we have confidence the RFL tribunal process will take into account Sinead’s longstanding positive contribution to the game and her respectful reputation will be recognised.”
