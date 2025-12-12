Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British triathlete Kate Waugh clinched her inaugural world title in spectacular fashion on Friday, securing victory in the T100 Triathlon World Championship Final in Qatar.

The 26-year-old delivered a dramatic performance in Lusail, collapsing across the finish line in exhaustion to claim the coveted crown and a substantial $200,000 prize.

Waugh, who entered the season-ending showdown atop the T100 Race To Qatar rankings, knew a win would guarantee her the championship. Her triumph was marked by an intensely physical effort, culminating in her staggering walk and eventual collapse.

"Oh my gosh, that was the most dramatic way to win the world title," Waugh told tour organisers. "I've always been a bit of a drama queen, so perhaps that was the best way to win it I guess. I'm completely overwhelmed with emotion right now. I do not want to see those finish line photos."

The British athlete successfully fended off fierce competition from her main title rivals, Switzerland's Julie Derron and fellow Briton Lucy Charles-Barclay.

Derron, who began the day just six points behind Waugh, finished third in the race, while Charles-Barclay, a further three points back, crossed the line in fifth.

open image in gallery Julie Derron (right) claimed silver at last year’s Olympics and was not able to haul in Waugh on Friday ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Derron ultimately secured second place in the season standings, with Charles-Barclay taking third. Another British contender, Georgia Taylor-Brown, finished second in Friday's race and seventh overall.

Reflecting on the gruelling event, Waugh described the race as having "it all. It was just hard from start to finish."

She added: "I think I cried a bit on the bike, I just was suffering so much and obviously there was the drama with the water stations and I was getting angry.

“My dad said to me at one point 'Okay just channel that anger' so I set off on the run and didn't look back. Going onto the last lap I felt the floor starting to tilt a bit and I was like 'Oh, I'm in trouble now.' I just held it together and then Georgia was putting me under pressure and I luckily just got across the line."

This victory culminates a remarkable debut season for Waugh in the 100-kilometre distance, a format almost double the Olympic triathlon length.

She had previously questioned her future in the sport following a disappointing 15th-place finish at the Paris Games. Her T100 season included a win in Singapore and podium finishes in all six appearances.

"It hurt so much, mentally, emotionally... it's December now and I've never raced this late in the year," she admitted. "I'm tired but I told myself I'm going to enjoy my holiday so much more if I just give it one last push."

T100 races comprise a 2km swim, 80km bike ride, and an 18km run, with the tour featuring eight global stops. Overall standings are determined by an athlete's best four results combined with their final race performance.