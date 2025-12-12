Britain’s Kate Waugh overcomes exhaustion to clinch dramatic first triathlon world title
Kate Waugh collapsed at the finish line after walking the final metres of the race
British triathlete Kate Waugh clinched her inaugural world title in spectacular fashion on Friday, securing victory in the T100 Triathlon World Championship Final in Qatar.
The 26-year-old delivered a dramatic performance in Lusail, collapsing across the finish line in exhaustion to claim the coveted crown and a substantial $200,000 prize.
Waugh, who entered the season-ending showdown atop the T100 Race To Qatar rankings, knew a win would guarantee her the championship. Her triumph was marked by an intensely physical effort, culminating in her staggering walk and eventual collapse.
"Oh my gosh, that was the most dramatic way to win the world title," Waugh told tour organisers. "I've always been a bit of a drama queen, so perhaps that was the best way to win it I guess. I'm completely overwhelmed with emotion right now. I do not want to see those finish line photos."
The British athlete successfully fended off fierce competition from her main title rivals, Switzerland's Julie Derron and fellow Briton Lucy Charles-Barclay.
Derron, who began the day just six points behind Waugh, finished third in the race, while Charles-Barclay, a further three points back, crossed the line in fifth.
Derron ultimately secured second place in the season standings, with Charles-Barclay taking third. Another British contender, Georgia Taylor-Brown, finished second in Friday's race and seventh overall.
Reflecting on the gruelling event, Waugh described the race as having "it all. It was just hard from start to finish."
She added: "I think I cried a bit on the bike, I just was suffering so much and obviously there was the drama with the water stations and I was getting angry.
“My dad said to me at one point 'Okay just channel that anger' so I set off on the run and didn't look back. Going onto the last lap I felt the floor starting to tilt a bit and I was like 'Oh, I'm in trouble now.' I just held it together and then Georgia was putting me under pressure and I luckily just got across the line."
This victory culminates a remarkable debut season for Waugh in the 100-kilometre distance, a format almost double the Olympic triathlon length.
She had previously questioned her future in the sport following a disappointing 15th-place finish at the Paris Games. Her T100 season included a win in Singapore and podium finishes in all six appearances.
"It hurt so much, mentally, emotionally... it's December now and I've never raced this late in the year," she admitted. "I'm tired but I told myself I'm going to enjoy my holiday so much more if I just give it one last push."
T100 races comprise a 2km swim, 80km bike ride, and an 18km run, with the tour featuring eight global stops. Overall standings are determined by an athlete's best four results combined with their final race performance.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments