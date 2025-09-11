Usain Bolt issues warning to teen sensation Gout Gout about step up to seniors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Usain Bolt has warned Australian schoolboy sprint sensation Gout Gout that translating teenage talent into world and Olympic titles is a tough process.

Gout has earned comparisons with the Jamaican sprinting great after a string of fast times over the last year, and some in Australia have already installed him as favourite to win gold on home soil at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

Bolt said there was no doubt the 17-year-old, who will make his World Championships debut in the 200 metres in Tokyo next week, had talent, but that was not enough.

"If he continues on this track it's going to be good but it's all about getting everything right. I mean, it's never just easy," he told reporters in Tokyo on Thursday.

"It's always easier when you're younger because I was there, I used to do great things when I was young but the transition to senior from junior is always tougher.

Gout Gout is already being tipped to win gold on home soil at Brisbane 2032 ( AP )

"It's all about if you get the right coach, the right people around you, if you're focused enough, so there will be a lot of factors to determine if he's going to be great, and if he's going to continue on the same trajectory to a championship or Olympics."

Despite also setting age group records as a youngster, Bolt did not really make an impact on a global scale until he was 22, when he broke the 100m world record twice and won the sprint double at the Beijing Olympics.

He retired as the sport's biggest star in 2017 with eight Olympic and 11 world championships gold medals in his trophy cabinet.

The 39-year-old said he would always welcome new talent like Gout breaking through in the sport that he loved.

"He's very talented, with the times he's running now and he's really been doing well," he added.

"That's something that you love to see because you want athletes to do well. The more athletes do well, the bigger the sport is, and I'm always a supporter of track and field getting bigger and doing bigger things."

Reuters