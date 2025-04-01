Usain Bolt’s father dies aged 68 as tributes paid to ‘quiet force’ behind Olympic legend
Bolt was said to be close to his father, who has died after a lengthy illness in Jamaica
Usain Bolt’s father, Wellesley, has died at the age of 68, Jamaican media has reported.
The father of three, who was an influential figure in Bolt’s life, passed away on Monday in Jamaica after a long illness.
He ran a grocery store alongside his wife Jennifer and maintained a low profile, but was instrumental in his son’s now-legendary track career and his rise to an eight-time Olympic gold medallist.
Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, was among those to pay tribute to Wellesley, writing on social media: “I join with every Jamaican in extending my deepest and most sincere condolences to Usain Bolt, his beloved mother Mrs. Jennifer Bolt, and the entire Bolt family, following the passing of their patriarch, Mr. Wellesley Bolt.
“Mr. Bolt was the father of a global icon, and a strong, quiet force behind one of Jamaica’s greatest sons. His presence, support, and guidance helped to shape a legacy that continues to inspire the world.”
Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, also paid tribute. “I offer my sincerest condolences to Jennifer, Usain, and the rest of the Bolt family,” she said.
“It is going to be a difficult time, but I encourage them to be comforted by the memory of a very good father.”
Usain Bolt was said to be close to his father, who frequently cheered him on from the stands at races.
Wellesley is survived by his wife Jennifer and three children, Usain, Sadiki, and Christine Bolt-Hylton. Usain has yet to comment publicly.
