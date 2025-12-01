Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Armand "Mondo" Duplantis have been crowned World Athletes of the Year for 2025, following a ceremony in Monaco on Sunday.

The international governing body for track and field announced the prestigious awards, with McLaughlin-Levrone also securing the women's track accolade and pole vault world-record holder Duplantis claiming the men's field events award.

McLaughlin-Levrone's has been on an extraordinary two-year undefeated streak in both the 400 meters and 400-meter hurdles, where she maintains an astonishing 24-race winning run.

Her triumph in the 400m at the Tokyo world championships in September saw her shatter a 42-year-old championship record, clocking the second-fastest time ever. This made her the first athlete to clinch world titles in both the 400m and 400-meter hurdles.

McLaughlin-Levrone was involved in an epic final that saw her pushed hard by Marileidy Paulino and Salwa Eid Naser, but she managed to hold on for victory while only narrowly missing out on a world record.

open image in gallery Duplantis picked up both the men's World athlete of the year and men's field athlete of the year gongs ( AFP via Getty Images )

Reflecting on her stellar year, McLaughlin-Levrone said: "The culmination of the season in Tokyo was a really special moment. I’m so thankful for everyone who supported, watched, voted and who was there throughout this whole process.

“For me, 2025 was a year of stepping outside of the comfort zone and pushing the bounds of what was mentally and physically possible. I want to continue pushing boundaries in 2026."

Armand Duplantis enjoyed an equally dominant 2025, setting four new world pole vault records, each by one centimeter. His season was flawless, remaining unbeaten across 16 competitions, a run that included securing world titles.

Duplantis expressed his delight, adding: "I hope to keep pushing it. I hope to keep irritating everyone who has to vote for me for years to come! It’s really important for me to win this for the field eventers. It’s very special, I’m going to really cherish this one."