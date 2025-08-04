Sha’Carri Richardson misses out on world 200m spot a week after arrest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson failed to qualify for the 200m at this September’s World Championships by one-hundredth of a second.

The 25-year-old has an automatic berth in the 100m as the defending world champion, but had to go through qualifying for the 200m at the US National Track and Field Championships this week.

She finished fourth in her heat in Eugene, Oregon, clocking 22.56 seconds - 0.01 seconds off the time of Madison Whyte, who took the final qualifying spot.

The disappointing result for the Paris Olympics 100m silver medallist comes a little over a week after she was arrested on an alleged domestic violence charge.

Richardson was arrested at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Sunday 27 July, after an alleged altercation with her boyfriend, sprinter Christian Coleman.

Coleman “did not want to participate any further in the investigation and declined to be a victim”, the police report wrote. Richardson was detained overnight and released last Monday, and ran in the opening round of the 100m before withdrawing from the semi-finals.

Coleman ran in the 100m and 200m, finishing fifth and sixth respectively in the final, and defended Richardson, telling reporters, “I don't feel like she should have been arrested. She's a human being and a great person. She's going to bounce back because she's the best female athlete in the world.” Richardson did not answer reporters’ questions after her 200m heat.

“USATF is aware of the reports and is not commenting on this matter,” USA Track and Field said in a statement after Richardson’s arrest.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden completed the double of winning the women’s 100m and 200m titles in Eugene.