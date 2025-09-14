Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Peres Jepchirchir edged Tigst Assefa in a thrilling sprint finish at Tokyo's National Stadium to win the women's marathon on a steamy second morning of the World Athletics Championships on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Kenyan, who won Olympic gold on the streets of Sapporo in 2021, broke the tape at two hours, 24 minutes and 43 seconds, just two seconds ahead of Paris silver medallist Assefa of Ethiopia.

The Olympic marathon was moved to Sapporo three years ago because of the stifling heat of the Japanese capital and Jepchirchir said she had been surprised to have the energy for the final kick that won her gold after such a gruelling race.

"The humidity was so high and I did not know it would be so hot," she told reporters.

"It was not my ultimate plan to sprint in the final metres, but ... I found some hidden energy there. I was so exhausted coming to the stadium, stepping on the track. So exhausted. But I sprinted for it."

While East African dominance of the top two steps of the podium was expected, Julia Paternain sprung a major surprise, for herself as much as anyone, when she finished third in 2:27.23 to give Uruguay its first world championship medal.

The 25-year-old, who was raised in England and qualifies to run for Uruguay through her parents, said she had no idea that she had finished third in only her second marathon when she crossed the line.

open image in gallery Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir and Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa in action ( Pool via REUTERS )

"I really could not believe it, I had no idea where I was, I knew I was top eightish, I was too scared to look behind me because I didn't want to get caught," she said.

"I love being able to run for Uruguay. My whole family is from there. It's a small country but there's a lot of pride."