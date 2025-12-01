Mondo Duplantis takes aim at Grand Slam Track after winning World Athletics award

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Armand “Mondo” Duplantis capped off his phenomenal year by being named World Athletics’ men’s athlete of the year.

The Swede broke the pole vault world record four times, each time by a one-centimetre increment, and went unbeaten in 16 competitions throughout the season, winning another world title in Tokyo in September.

He also took home the men’s field athlete of the year award at the award ceremony in Monaco, where he took a swipe at Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track circuit.

The series was billed as a revolutionary addition to the track calendar but is at risk of total collapse after cancelling the final race of its inaugural season and owes participating athletes millions of dollars in prize money.

The series did not include field events, leading Duplantis to tell the audience, to widespread laughter: “There was another tour that tried to exclude field events. That didn’t didn’t go so well, did it? I am very proud to represent field eventers.”

On his world record, Duplantis added: “"I hope to keep pushing it. I hope to keep irritating everyone who has to vote for me for years to come!

“It's really important for me to win this for the field eventers. It's very special, I'm going to really cherish this one.”

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone also took home two awards, winning the female athlete of the year and female track athlete of the year prizes.

The American has been on an extraordinary two-year undefeated streak in both the 400m and 400m hurdles, where she maintains an astonishing 24-race winning run.

Her triumph in the 400m at the Tokyo world championships saw her shatter a 42-year-old championship record, clocking the second-fastest time ever. This made her the first athlete to clinch world titles in both the 400m and 400-meter hurdles, while she was also part of the gold medal-winning 4x400m relay team this year.

Reflecting on her stellar year, McLaughlin-Levrone said: "The culmination of the season in Tokyo was a really special moment. I’m so thankful for everyone who supported, watched, voted and who was there throughout this whole process.

“For me, 2025 was a year of stepping outside of the comfort zone and pushing the bounds of what was mentally and physically possible. I want to continue pushing boundaries in 2026.”

Duplantis has already begun planning his season for 2026, with the news confirmed on Monday that he will compete in next year’s London Diamond League, the 11th meeting on the Diamond League circuit. It will be his first time competing at London Stadium since 2018.

The 26-year-old, who has won five successive Diamond League titles, said: “It’s been too long since I last competed in London.

“My first ever World Championships was at the Olympic Stadium in 2017 and although I was still pretty inexperienced, I could appreciate the incredible atmosphere, so it means a lot to me to go back. There’s just something about that place.

“I’ve never won in London, so obviously that’s the main goal.”

Additional reporting by AP