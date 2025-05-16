Jump to content
Molly Caudery wins pole vault at Doha Diamond League

The British record holder was the only one to clear 4.75m to finish top of the pile

Sports Staff
Friday 16 May 2025 18:18 EDT
Molly Caudery topped the podium in Doha
Molly Caudery topped the podium in Doha (Getty Images)

Molly Caudery kick-started her 2025 outdoor season with victory in the women's pole vault at Doha Diamond League.

The British record holder was the only one to clear 4.75m to finish on top of the pile in windy conditions on Friday.

The 25-year-old finished in front of Italy's Roberta Bruni and Katie Moon of the United States, who finished second and third after clearing 4.63m.

The 2024 world indoor champion laid down the gauntlet and sailed over 4.75m with ease at the first time of asking but the task proved too much for Bruni and Moon, who both failed to clear the height on all three occasions as Caudery sealed victory.

Elsewhere, Amy Hunt produced a personal best in the women's 100m and finished third with a time of 11.03, while Jemma Reekie also finished third in the women's 1500m with a time of 4:07.33.

PA

