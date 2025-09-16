‘No excuses’: Matthew Hudson-Smith misses out on 400m final at World Championships

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Olympic 400m silver medallist Matthew Hudson-Smith offered "no excuses" after he was eliminated in the semi-finals of the World Championships in Tokyo.

The 30-year-old, who was also runner-up at the 2023 worlds, had the third-quickest reaction time and moved up to third position before fading on the final stretch, finishing sixth in 44.95s.

Hudson-Smith revealed he had felt something in his hip following Sunday's heats, but refused to confirm whether that was a problem on Tuesday.

"It was just one of those days. It happens. That's it really, no excuses," he told the BBC.

Pressed further about his hip, the Wolverhampton athlete responded: "I am out here to run. There is no excuses, you just have to do what you have got to do, that's it.

"It is just a race. I executed it to the best of my ability and that is all that matters. I am going to take some time out and re-evaluate a lot of things and go from there."

Hudson-Smith was the last British hope for a finalist after Charlie Dobson and Sam Reardon were also unable to qualify from their respective heats.

open image in gallery Dobson also missed out on the final ( Getty Images )

The latter sparked even more concern about this weekend's 4x400m relay after sharing concerns about his hamstring.

"It wasn't what I was hoping for - I can say that definitely," Reardon said. "I thought I could compete and push for something better.

"But I think the delay at the start (to check on a false start) didn't really help, especially with the injuries I've had this year. After the first 50m I just felt the tightening of my hamstring and pain.

"I think, looking at our performances this year, we could definitely challenge for gold if we're at our best, but today has shown that we're not at our best.

"So we'll go again, the team will definitely be out there on Saturday and hopefully we can push for the medal."