Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester Half Marathon 2025 produced a record number of 28,000 runners with Joe Wigfield delivering a blazing course record (1:02:02) to win the elite men’s race.

Thousands of runners packed the streets of Greater Manchester to combat the 13.1 mile distance, with many helping to contribute more than £1.6m (including Gift Aid) for local and national charities.

The fast course and optimum race conditions on Sunday, with temperatures at 8-10c and only the most gentle breeze, saw six men break 63 minutes.

Wigfield displayed his immense range, having represented Great Britain at 800m (PB 1:46.11), and was able to pull away from Jonny Mellor, who is ninth-fastest all-time in Great Britain (2:09:06), to savour a five-second victory while wagging his finger and skipping across the finish line near Emirates Old Trafford, home of Lancashire Cricket Club.

Omar Ahmed emerged from a tight pack of four runners, separated by just eight seconds, to claim third ahead of Jonathan Escalante-Phillips, Jacob Allen and Blake Moore.

open image in gallery Runners during the Manchester Half 2025 ( Manchester Half )

While Lily Patridge produced a stunning run to break 70 minutes for the first time in her career for a PB, logging a second victory in the event after her maiden win in 2019.

The Puma athlete stretched away from Charlotte Purdue to comfortably win the elite women’s race in 1:09:34, with Charlotte Taylor the third woman across the finish line.

Another course record went down when Sean Frame took the win in the elite men’s wheelchair race.

open image in gallery Manchester Half saw a Guinness World Record for a four-person costume, with four men combatting the course in a caterpillar outfit ( Manchester Half )

Away from the elite runners, two Guinness World Records went down with Matthew Athersmith, Eddie Evans, Andrew Cairns and Jimmy Craig part of a four-person team dressed as a caterpillar to secure the ‘Fastest Time in a Four-Person Costume’, with the quartet coming home in a staggering 1:14:10.

While Sophie Godley combatted the 13.1 mile distance distance while carrying 13 golf clubs to claim the ‘Fastest Time Carrying Golf Clubs (Female)’.

open image in gallery Runner at the 2025 Manchester Half ( Manchester Half )

Andrew Smith, CEO of Manchester Half event organiser, A.S.O. UK said: “We’ve just delivered the largest half marathon in Manchester ever, and I couldn’t be prouder of everyone who made it happen – especially our incredible volunteers. The atmosphere across Trafford and Greater Manchester has been phenomenal, and it’s inspiring to see so many people come together to celebrate this city and remind us of its resilience.

open image in gallery Supporter at the 2025 Manchester Half ( Manchester Half )

“Raising over £1.3 million for charity – and counting – is particularly special for our team, but the real credit goes to the participants who’ve trained and fundraised for months to get here. While we are looking forward to the future continued success of this event, today was also a moment to reflect, and for the community to shine through, which they did in full Mancunian spirit”.

For more information on next year’s event, on Sunday 4 October 2026, you can visit www.mcrhalf.co.uk