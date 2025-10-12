Manchester Half Marathon hits record numbers as Joe Wigfield storms to win in course record
The 13.1-mile race produced 28,000 runners, making it the largest in Greater Manchester’s history, with more than £1.6m raised for charities
Manchester Half Marathon 2025 produced a record number of 28,000 runners with Joe Wigfield delivering a blazing course record (1:02:02) to win the elite men’s race.
Thousands of runners packed the streets of Greater Manchester to combat the 13.1 mile distance, with many helping to contribute more than £1.6m (including Gift Aid) for local and national charities.
The fast course and optimum race conditions on Sunday, with temperatures at 8-10c and only the most gentle breeze, saw six men break 63 minutes.
Wigfield displayed his immense range, having represented Great Britain at 800m (PB 1:46.11), and was able to pull away from Jonny Mellor, who is ninth-fastest all-time in Great Britain (2:09:06), to savour a five-second victory while wagging his finger and skipping across the finish line near Emirates Old Trafford, home of Lancashire Cricket Club.
Omar Ahmed emerged from a tight pack of four runners, separated by just eight seconds, to claim third ahead of Jonathan Escalante-Phillips, Jacob Allen and Blake Moore.
While Lily Patridge produced a stunning run to break 70 minutes for the first time in her career for a PB, logging a second victory in the event after her maiden win in 2019.
The Puma athlete stretched away from Charlotte Purdue to comfortably win the elite women’s race in 1:09:34, with Charlotte Taylor the third woman across the finish line.
Another course record went down when Sean Frame took the win in the elite men’s wheelchair race.
Away from the elite runners, two Guinness World Records went down with Matthew Athersmith, Eddie Evans, Andrew Cairns and Jimmy Craig part of a four-person team dressed as a caterpillar to secure the ‘Fastest Time in a Four-Person Costume’, with the quartet coming home in a staggering 1:14:10.
While Sophie Godley combatted the 13.1 mile distance distance while carrying 13 golf clubs to claim the ‘Fastest Time Carrying Golf Clubs (Female)’.
Andrew Smith, CEO of Manchester Half event organiser, A.S.O. UK said: “We’ve just delivered the largest half marathon in Manchester ever, and I couldn’t be prouder of everyone who made it happen – especially our incredible volunteers. The atmosphere across Trafford and Greater Manchester has been phenomenal, and it’s inspiring to see so many people come together to celebrate this city and remind us of its resilience.
“Raising over £1.3 million for charity – and counting – is particularly special for our team, but the real credit goes to the participants who’ve trained and fundraised for months to get here. While we are looking forward to the future continued success of this event, today was also a moment to reflect, and for the community to shine through, which they did in full Mancunian spirit”.
For more information on next year’s event, on Sunday 4 October 2026, you can visit www.mcrhalf.co.uk
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments