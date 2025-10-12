Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Great Britain’s Kat Matthews claimed silver at the World Ironman Championship in Kona, Hawaii after Lucy Charles-Barclay was forced to pull out while she attempted to close in on a second world title.

Charles-Barclay, the champion in 2023, was leading after 10 miles of the marathon but began to struggle in the brutal conditions, with temperates of 28C and 70 per cent humidity.

Charles-Barclay, who was in a battle with the American Taylor Knibb, attempted to take on ice at the aid stations but started to alternate between walking and running.

With nine miles to go, Charles-Barclay’s husband Reece appeared to pull the 32-year-old to the side of the course where they decided to drop out of the race. Charles-Barclay looked to be wobbling on her feet and was emotional after taking the decision to DNF from the race, with nothing else left to give.

Knibb appeared on course for victory but was also forced to drop out, with the American sitting down on the road with just four kilometres to go as Norway’s Solveig Lovseth took the lead.

Matthews closed in on Lovseth and cut her lead to just 35 seconds in a dramatic conclusion, with the Briton completing the marathon in a course record time of two hours and 47 minutes.

open image in gallery Kat Matthews of Great Britain claimed silver ( Getty Images for IRONMAN )

open image in gallery Taylor Knibb and Lucy Charles-Barclay both DNF'd after leading ( Getty Images for IRONMAN )

"I worked really hard and I'm very proud of my finish," Matthews said. "I'm happy for Solveig, she was incredible to watch. I had a very up and down day."

The Ironman World Championship course consists of a 2.4-mile (3.8 km) swim, 112 mile (180 km) cycle and the final marathon, which is 26.2 miles (42.2 km).

Ironman World Championship 2025 Results - Pro Women

1. Solveig Lovseth (NOR) - 8:28:27

2Kat Matthews (GBR) - 8:29:02

3. Laura Philipp (GER)- 8:37:28

4. Hannah Berry (NZL) - 8:46:25

5. Lisa Perterer (AUT)- 8:48:08

6. Holly Lawrence (GBR)- 8:52:40

7. Jocelyn McCauley (USA)- 8:59:33

8. Sara Svensk (SWE) - 8:59:58

9. Leonie Konczalla (GER) - 9:00:04

10. Marlene de Boer (NED) - 9:00:20