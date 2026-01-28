Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Defending champion Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia will renew her rivalry with Olympic gold medallist Sifan Hassan and world champion Peres Jepchirchir when the trio line up for the 2026 London Marathon on 26 April.

Assefa smashed the women's world record at the 2022 Berlin Marathon in clocking two hours, 11 minutes and 53 seconds, and returns to the capital where she claimed her first London title last year in a women's-only world record run of 2:15.50.

Her only recent defeats have come at the hands of the women she will face again in April.

Kenya's Jepchirchir edged Assefa in sprint finishes at both the 2024 London Marathon and the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, while Dutch runner Hassan outsprinted Assefa at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

open image in gallery Tigst Assefa and Sifan Hassan will battle again ( Getty Images )

"For the first time since Paris, all three of these extraordinary athletes will be on the same start line," said Hugh Brasher, CEO of London Marathon Events. "With the calibre of athletes coming to London, it would be no surprise if the women-only world record is broken again."

Assefa said she is eager to avenge recent losses.

"Winning last year's London Marathon was one of the proudest moments of my career," she said. "To do it again, I know I'll have to beat great champions like Peres and Sifan. We've had some great battles. I hope this year I can come out on top."

Hassan, the 2023 London champion, arrives with one of the most formidable CVs in the sport, having won in Chicago (2023) and Sydney (2025).

Jepchirchir, meanwhile, holds world titles in both the marathon and half marathon and has previously won in Boston, New York and at the Tokyo Olympics.

open image in gallery Peres Jepchirchir won the women’s elite race in 2024 ( PA Archive )

The elite field will also feature Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei and Hellen Obiri. Jepkosgei ran the fourth-fastest women's marathon in history, 2:14:00, to win Valencia last year, while Obiri, a two-time New York City champion, is making her London debut.

Obiri won bronze in the Paris 2024 marathon.

They join a strong domestic line-up, featuring Britain's Eilish McColgan, Jess Warner-Judd and Abbie Donnelly. The field also includes Julia Paternain, a surprise bronze medallist at the Tokyo World Championships for Uruguay who was raised in England.

The elite men's field will be announced on Thursday.

Reuters