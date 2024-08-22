Jump to content

Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson to miss rest of 2024 through injury

The 22-year-old had been due to compete in September’s Diamond League meetings.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 22 August 2024 03:17
Great Britain’s Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson has had her season ended by injury (Martin Rickett/PA)
Great Britain’s Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson has had her season ended by injury (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson’s season has been ended by injury.

The 22-year-old, whose victory in Paris was the most watched event of the Games on terrestrial television, had been due to compete in September’s Diamond League meetings.

“No more races for me!! Unfortunately I picked up a small injury, but we achieved everything I had hoped to do this year, thank you for all the love and support!! See you on the track next year,” she posted on Instagram.

Hodgkinson, who won all nine of her 800m races this year, returned from France and immediately set her sights on breaking the world record of one minute and 53.28 seconds which has stood since 1983.

However, that will have to wait until next year, when she will also be looking at improving on her previous two silver medals at the World Championships when Tokyo hosts the event in September.

