The ‘crazy’ impact of Grand Slam Track bankruptcy on emerging US star

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The ambitious Grand Slam Track (GST) league, conceived to inject vital funds into athletics and its athletes, has officially declared bankruptcy, leaving dozens of runners and numerous vendors facing the prospect of unpaid dues.

While the headlines may not have highlighted his plight, Eric Edwards Jr, an emerging hurdler striving to advance his career, is among those significantly impacted, with the promised earnings crucial for his livelihood.

According to the league's bankruptcy filing, Edwards is still owed over $19 million - a relatively small entry among the list of more than 300 people and companies owed some $40 million by the venture, which was spearheaded by sprinting legend Michael Johnson and has now spectacularly collapsed.

For Edwards, however, this amount represents a substantial portion of his income, intended for rent, fuel, and training expenses.

Speaking to The Associated Press, the 26-year-old recalled his initial reaction to GST's offer of $12.8 million in prize money and bonuses simply for signing up: "I'm like, y'all are crazy."

open image in gallery Eric Edwards Jr (left) has spoken about the impact of GST's bankruptcy on him ( AP )

Now, a different kind of disbelief has set in. "I never thought a meet would not pay the money," he stated.

The Association of Athletics Managers — a group of agents that says it represents nearly four out of every five track and field athletes who won medals at the most recent Olympics and world championships — released a statement Friday saying they were shocked to hear that Grand Slam Track is moving forward with plans to restart the league later this year.

Part of those plans, according to the statement, is to set aside $400,000 for athlete recruitment for the 2026 season.

"This would all be funded prior to any other 2025 payments being made," the statement said. "The AAM does not support this approach."

The GST's president and CEO, Steve Gera — himself owed more than $170,000, according to the bankruptcy filing — did not return an email sent by the AP seeking comment. GST's latest filing on the bankruptcy is due Friday. A hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday.

According to the filing, GST owes Johnson more than $2.2 million, the result of a loan he made in May, one week before the league's third event in Philadelphia that almost didn't happen.

The league ended up scrapping its fourth event, scheduled for Los Angeles in June. Others owed big money include Olympic champions Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ($268,750), Gabby Thomas ($185,625), Marileidy Paulino ($173,125) and world champion Melissa Jefferson-Wooden ($175,375).

Those athletes were among those GST signed when it made a big splash with the promise that track, decades after it stopped being a marquee sport, would still grab eyeballs and pay good money to athletes even when the Olympics were over.

open image in gallery The GST bankruptcy has had a smaller impact on established stars such as Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (pictured) ( AP )

The league quickly ran into problems, with reports surfacing as early as the first meet in Jamaica that athletes and vendors weren't being paid.

For the Thomases and McLaughlin-Levrones of the world, track is their only job, so while missing six-figure payments hurts, it does not stop everything. Edwards' story, however, is more common.

Without a shoe deal, or any major sponsors, he needs every penny he can get to keep running. Though he did receive about half of what was owed him, the $19,000 is a meaningful chunk.

He now has a part-time delivery job at Amazon to make ends meet while he continues training. He also moved back home to Houston to live with his family.

"When Grand Slam started up, I finished 15th in the world," Edwards said during a phone interview from France, where he’s competing in indoor meets.

"If you look at, like, the 15th-best wide receiver in the NFL, or 15th-best NBA player, they’re making bank. The 15th-best hurdler in the world can’t even pay rent. It’s crazy how that happens, but that was my reality."

His typical day when he's home starts with a 6 a.m. trip to his high school track to work out on his own, following instructions his coach curated and sent to him. He keeps his work uniform in his car — along with a protein shake — so he can go straight from the track to start a 10-hour shift for Amazon.

The Summer Olympics are more than two years away and that would be his ultimate goal, maybe even a path to riches.

These days, though, he's living day to day — the dream of a big-money league coming to the rescue now nothing more than a far-off mirage. "

All I want is to be able to live comfortably off of all the hard work that I've put in," Edwards said. "That would be my dream — to be able to solely run track."