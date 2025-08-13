Olympic sprinter Fred Kerley provisionally suspended for whereabouts violation
Kerley, the 2022 world champion, plans to contest the allegation that he violated anti-doping rules
Sprinter Fred Kerley has been provisionally suspended for an alleged anti-doping whereabouts violation.
World champion in the 100m in 2022, Kerley won bronze over the distance at Paris 2024 but could face a two-year ban if the charge is upheld.
The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced on Tuesday that the 30-year-old had been charged and provisionally banned. The World Anti-Doping Code states an athlete cannot have a combined three missed three anti-doping tests or filing failures within a 12-month period.
In a statement posted on social media, lawyers for Kerley said that their client intends to contest the allegation.
“[Kerley] strongly believes that one or more of his alleged missed tests should be set aside either because he was not negligent or because the doping control officer did not do what was reasonable under the circumstances to locate him at his designated location," the statement added.
Kerley won silver at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and has won two spring relay golds at the Worlds alongside his individual title.
He was absent, however, from the US track and field trials for the Tokyo World Championships, writing on X, formerly Twitter, that he was taking time out.
"The 100m should be a straight sprint. 2025 has presented many hurdles," Kerley said. "Thanks to all my supporters."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments