Eliud Kipchoge reveals crazy new challenge after final major marathon in New York
The veteran Kenyan intends to pursue other running projects after this year
Eliud Kipchoge has revealed that he intends to step away from elite-level marathon running after the New York City Marathon in November to pursue other projects — including a challenge in Antarctica.
The 40-year-old Kenyan has run four of the 10 fastest marathons in history, and became the first man to break the two-hour barrier in an unofficial record attempt in Vienna in 2019.
Kipchoge has won 11 times on the World Major Marathon circuit alongside two Olympic golds in the 26.2-mile distance, though is yet to compete in New York during his career.
As he prepares to take it on for the first time on 2 November, Kipchoge has confirmed that it is set to mark his farewell to the elite level, and earns a Seven Star award for completing every major marathon, before he pursues a “new journey”.
“November, and it’s New York…It’s a place that has been on my mind for a long time,” Kipchoge told Olympics.com. “It’s time for me to go there and get a Seven Star before embarking on my new journey of running for other things—running for a purpose.
“I will run in Antarctica! I now want to do that extreme thing that can make someone work hard. A lot is in store which I will roll out after New York…it will be an interesting journey...to do other things.”
“I will run even 50 kilometres in Saudi Arabia. I want to do that extreme thing that can make somebody work hard and also get partners to rally for a cause.”
Kipchoge last competed at the Sydney Marathon in August, finishing ninth. He last won at the 2023 Berlin Marathon.
