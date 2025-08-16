Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Diamond League 2025: Silesia schedule and start times

Everything you need to know ahead of the latest meeting on the calendar

Harry Latham-Coyle
Saturday 16 August 2025 04:19 EDT
Comments
Noah Lyles is one of the big names in action in Poland
Noah Lyles is one of the big names in action in Poland (PA Wire)

The Diamond League season rolls on with some of the world’s top athletes competing in Chorzow, Poland at the Silesia meet.

After nearly a month off, the World Athletics series resumes for a fast and furious finish to the campaign with four stops in the next fortnight culminating with the two-day finals in Zurich on 27 and 28 August.

With the World Championships looming ever larger into view, a strong field has been assembled with American sprint stars including Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson among those on show.

Fresh from breaking his own world record (again), Mondo Duplantis will hope to soar once more in the pole vault in a busy field programme.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Silesia Diamond League event?

The Silesia Diamond League event, also known as the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, will take place on Saturday 16 August in Chorzow, Poland.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on BBC Two, with coverage on the channel from 3pm BST. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Schedule

(all times BST)

1.05pm Men’s Shot put

2.01pm Men’s high jump

2.16pm Women’s long jump

2.20pm Women’s 100m hurdles Heat A

2.29pm Women’s 100m hurdles Heat B

2.33pm Men’s pole vault

2.40pm Men’s 110m hurdles

2.52pm Women’s 800m

3.04pm Women’s 400m

3.16pm Women’s 3000m

3.35pm Women’s 100m hurdles final

3.44pm Women’s 1500m

3.53pm Men’s javelin

3.58pm Men’s 100m

4.08pm Women’s 400m hurdles

4.18pm Men’s 1500m

4.32pm Women’s 200m

4.42pm Men’s 400m hurdles

4.53pm Women’s 100m

Full live results can be found here

Diamond League 2025 venues

26 April: Xiamen, China

3 May: Shaoxing, China

16 May: Doha, Qatar

25 May: Rabat, Morocco

6 June: Rome, Italy

12 June: Oslo, Norway

15 June: Stockholm, Sweden

20 June: Paris, France

5 July: Eugene, United States

11 July: Monaco

19 July: London, United Kingdom

16 August: Chorzow, Poland

20 August: Lausanne, Switzerland

22 August: Brussels, Belgium

27-28 August: Diamond League finals (Zurich, Switzerland)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in