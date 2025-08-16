Diamond League 2025: Silesia schedule and start times
Everything you need to know ahead of the latest meeting on the calendar
The Diamond League season rolls on with some of the world’s top athletes competing in Chorzow, Poland at the Silesia meet.
After nearly a month off, the World Athletics series resumes for a fast and furious finish to the campaign with four stops in the next fortnight culminating with the two-day finals in Zurich on 27 and 28 August.
With the World Championships looming ever larger into view, a strong field has been assembled with American sprint stars including Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson among those on show.
Fresh from breaking his own world record (again), Mondo Duplantis will hope to soar once more in the pole vault in a busy field programme.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the Silesia Diamond League event?
The Silesia Diamond League event, also known as the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, will take place on Saturday 16 August in Chorzow, Poland.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on BBC Two, with coverage on the channel from 3pm BST. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
Schedule
(all times BST)
1.05pm Men’s Shot put
2.01pm Men’s high jump
2.16pm Women’s long jump
2.20pm Women’s 100m hurdles Heat A
2.29pm Women’s 100m hurdles Heat B
2.33pm Men’s pole vault
2.40pm Men’s 110m hurdles
2.52pm Women’s 800m
3.04pm Women’s 400m
3.16pm Women’s 3000m
3.35pm Women’s 100m hurdles final
3.44pm Women’s 1500m
3.53pm Men’s javelin
3.58pm Men’s 100m
4.08pm Women’s 400m hurdles
4.18pm Men’s 1500m
4.32pm Women’s 200m
4.42pm Men’s 400m hurdles
4.53pm Women’s 100m
Full live results can be found here
Diamond League 2025 venues
26 April: Xiamen, China
3 May: Shaoxing, China
16 May: Doha, Qatar
25 May: Rabat, Morocco
6 June: Rome, Italy
12 June: Oslo, Norway
15 June: Stockholm, Sweden
20 June: Paris, France
5 July: Eugene, United States
11 July: Monaco
19 July: London, United Kingdom
16 August: Chorzow, Poland
20 August: Lausanne, Switzerland
22 August: Brussels, Belgium
27-28 August: Diamond League finals (Zurich, Switzerland)
