Diamond League 2024: Rome schedule and start times

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The Diamond League season continue apace with a third meeting in eight days as the best athletes in the world descend on Rome.

After a day of records at the Silesia meeting, those competing will be keen to maintain their form with the finals in Brussels looming very much into view.

Marcell Jacobs will carry home hopes in the night-concluding men’s 100m, though faces tough opposition in Fred Kerley, Kishane Thompson and Letsile Tebogo, among others.

And in the women’s 1500m, Italy’s Nadia Battocletti drops down her distance to target more track success after winning 10,000m silver at the Olympics.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Diamond League event in Rome?

The 2024 Diamond League continues at the Olympic Stadium with the full meeting held on Friday 30 August.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on BBC Two, with coverage on the channel from 8pm. A live stream will be available via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the schedule in Rome?

(all times BST)

6.30pm Men’s discus

6.48pm Men’s triple jump

7.15pm Men’s shot put

7.37pm Women’s pole vault

8.04pm Men’s 400m

8.15pm Women’s 100m hurdles

8.20pm Men’s high jump

8.24pm Women’s 3,000m steeplechase

8.41pm Women’s long jump

8.44pm Women’s 200m

9.04pm Men’s 5,000m

9.28pm Women’s 400m hurdles

9.37pm Women’s 1,500m

9.52pm Men’s 100m.

Full live results can be found here.

Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?

MEETING COUNTRY DATE Xiamen CHN 20th April 2024 Shanghai/Suzhou CHN 27th April 2024 Doha QAT 10th May 2024 Rabat/Marrakech MAR 19th May 2024 Eugene USA 25th May 2024 Oslo NOR 30th May 2024 Stockholm SWE 2nd June 2024 Paris FRA 7th July 2024 Monaco MON 12th July 2024 London GBR 20th July 2024 Lausanne SUI 22nd August 2024 Silesia POL 25th August 2024 Rome ITA 30th August 2024 Zurich SUI 5th September 2024 Brussels BEL 13th - 14th September 2024

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.