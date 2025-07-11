Diamond League 2025: Monaco schedule, start times and TV channel tonight
Noah Lyles will be in action against Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo in Monaco
The Diamond League season continues tonight with the Monaco meet at the iconic Stade Louis II.
There are plenty of interesting storylines to look out, not least Mondo Duplantis looking to clock yet another world record in the men’s pole vault.
In the men’s 200m, Olympic champions Noah Lyles and Letsile Tebogo are set to face off, having triumphed in the quickest races in Paris last summer.
Femke Bol will attempt to continue her undefeated record in the women’s 400m hurdles, while Chase Jackson will try to break new ground in the shot put.
How to watch
Live coverage is available on the BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer. Coverage begins with the peak session at around 7pm BST.
Friday 11 July – Monaco Diamond League schedule (all times in BST)
11:55 am Women’s Shot Put
12:00 pm Men’s Pole Vault
12:47 pm Men’s 200 m U23
12:55 pm Men’s High Jump
1:04 pm Women’s 400 m Hurdles
1:15 pm Women’s 400 m
1:23 pm Men’s 800 m
1:33 pm Men’s 110 m Hurdles
1:35 pm Men’s Triple Jump
1:43 pm Women’s 1,000 m
1:58 pm Women’s 100 m Hurdles
2:05 pm Men’s 5,000 m
2:27 pm Men’s 200 m
2:34 pm Men’s 3,000 m Steeplechase
2:52 pm Women’s 100 m
