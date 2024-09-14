Daryll Neita ends Diamond League season with 200m second in Brussels

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Daryll Neita earned a second-placed finish in the women’s 200 metres at the season-closing Diamond League final in Brussels.

The British sprinter bounced back from a disappointing fourth place in Friday’s 100m to take second in Saturday’s 200m contest.

Olympic bronze medallist Brittany Brown of the United States claimed top spot, clocking a time of 22.20 and Neita finished just behind her with a brilliant 22.45.

USA’s Anavia Battle completed the podium in third and Neita’s team-mate Amy Hunt finished sixth overall.

Molly Caudery narrowly missed out on a podium spot in the women’s pole vault after finishing fourth.

The 24-year-old came into the event aiming to bounce back from her disappointment at Paris 2024, where she crashed out of qualifying with a no mark.

However, Caudery was forced to settle for fourth in Brussels, posting a best of 4.80m and Olympic champion Nina Kennedy finished first after clearing 4.88m.

In the women’s 1500m final, Olympic gold medallist Faith Kipyegon finished first with a meet record of 3:54.75 to claim the title.

Great British duo Georgia Bell and Melissa Courtney-Bryant finished the event seventh and ninth, respectively.

Ben Pattison was also in action on Saturday evening and finished ninth in the men’s 800m final with a time of 1:44.64.